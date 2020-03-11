After having to leave Nebraska's Big Ten Tournament game vs. Indiana on Wednesday night in the final minutes due to an illness, head coach Fred Hoiberg has been released from the hospital and is back at the team hotel in Indianapolis.

Per an official release from NU Media Relations, Hoiberg was evaluated by medical staff before the game and was cleared to coach. His condition worsed as the game wore on and left the court with roughly four minutes to play.

Hoiberg was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for further testing and was eventually released, having been diagnosed with influenza A, otherwise known as the flu.