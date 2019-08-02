Hunter Sallis didn’t need to be in the Omaha Creighton Prep gym, which hosted the sixth-annual NebHSHoops.com Top 50 Showcase on Tuesday afternoon. That didn’t matter to the 2021 Millard North guard, who's a four-star top-60 recruit and already holds a handful of high-major college offers. He just wanted to play. “I just like playing basketball,” Sallis said. “I’m just always down to compete.”

2021 Millard North guard Hunter Sallis has seen his recruiting profile explode this summer, but Nebraska remains very much in the picture. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

While the majority of the 49 in-state players who attended the camp were trying to capitalize on one more opportunity to play in front of more than 30 college coaches, Sallis’ recruiting profile had already reached a national level. The 6-foot-4, 160-pounder already held offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Kansas State, and Creighton going into the day. By the time Tuesday’s camp ended, UConn joined that list with an offer from head coach Dan Hurley. Other programs like Texas Tech, UCLA, Oregon, Marquette, Colorado, Cal, and Tulsa have also been showing interest. After a breakout spring and summer on the AAU circuit playing with the Omaha-based OSA Crusaders, expect even more schools to jump in the mix. Sallis said his highlights of the AAU season included helping his team go 3-2 at the adidas Gauntlet Finale in Los Angeles three weeks ago, where they more than held their own against some of the top teams in the country. Individually, Sallis said he capped the summer with what he felt was his best performance yet at the NCAA Basketball Academy West Region event in Phoenix late last month, where he stood out among 320 players in attendance.