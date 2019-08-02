After breakout summer, NU target Sallis just getting started
Hunter Sallis didn’t need to be in the Omaha Creighton Prep gym, which hosted the sixth-annual NebHSHoops.com Top 50 Showcase on Tuesday afternoon.
That didn’t matter to the 2021 Millard North guard, who's a four-star top-60 recruit and already holds a handful of high-major college offers. He just wanted to play.
“I just like playing basketball,” Sallis said. “I’m just always down to compete.”
While the majority of the 49 in-state players who attended the camp were trying to capitalize on one more opportunity to play in front of more than 30 college coaches, Sallis’ recruiting profile had already reached a national level.
The 6-foot-4, 160-pounder already held offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Kansas State, and Creighton going into the day. By the time Tuesday’s camp ended, UConn joined that list with an offer from head coach Dan Hurley.
Other programs like Texas Tech, UCLA, Oregon, Marquette, Colorado, Cal, and Tulsa have also been showing interest. After a breakout spring and summer on the AAU circuit playing with the Omaha-based OSA Crusaders, expect even more schools to jump in the mix.
Sallis said his highlights of the AAU season included helping his team go 3-2 at the adidas Gauntlet Finale in Los Angeles three weeks ago, where they more than held their own against some of the top teams in the country.
Individually, Sallis said he capped the summer with what he felt was his best performance yet at the NCAA Basketball Academy West Region event in Phoenix late last month, where he stood out among 320 players in attendance.
With his stock now higher than ever, Sallis said his recruitment was “wide open” and he’s “just enjoying the process as he enters his junior year.
But Nebraska remains at the forefront. After taking an unofficial visit on June 19 to meet new head coach Fred Hoiberg and staff in person, Sallis said he’s maintained regular contact with the Huskers ever since.
In fact, Sallis will be back in Lincoln on Oct. 4-6 for an official visit, the first and only official he’s set so far.
“I’m going to Nebraska for sure,” Sallis said. “I talk to them often. I talk with Coach Matt (Abdelmassih) the most. Hoiberg texted me (Tuesday), so we communicate a lot, and they always come and watch me play.”
Until then, Sallis is turning his focus to what could be a special season for his Millard North squad.
Along with Sallis, the Mustangs feature two other Huskers offers in 2020 forward Max Murrell and 2022 forward Jasen Green. They also added Council Bluffs (Iowa) Abraham Lincoln transfer Jadin Johnson, who’s been adding plenty of high-major interest himself.
So it’s no surprise that expectations for Millard North are soaring, especially within the Mustangs’ locker room.
“State championship,” Sallis said the team’s goal this season. “We’re expected to do great things, so we’re just trying to keep that rep going.”