Ahead of his weekend’s official visit this weekend, Class of 2023 Cedar Grove (Ga.) defensive end Adonijah Green told us that the Nebraska staff had been detailing to him what his role would be in Lincoln.

But Green had not yet gotten a clear, detailed and up-close look at how he would be used schematically in defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s system and the opportunities made available to him by defensive line coach Mike Dawson.

Green finally got that insight over the weekend and plenty more, and the three-star Louisville commit told Inside Nebraska that he liked what he saw.