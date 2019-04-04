The re-shaping of Nebraska's 2019-20 roster continued on Thursday, as Syracuse.com reported that 2019 Husker signee Mika Adams-Woods had met with new NU head coach Fred Hoiberg and requested his release from his National Letter of Intent.

The New Hampton (N.H.) Prep point guard and Syracuse, N.Y., native will re-open his recruitment and leave Nebraska with four open scholarships for its 2019 class.

Gallagher Driscoll, head coach at Syracuse Bishop Ludden High School, where Adams-Woods previous played, told Syracuse.com that Adams-Woods was still interested in Nebraska but wanted to see what other options might be available to him.

“Any time there’s a coaching change, the new guy who comes in didn’t recruit him,” Driscoll said. “He just feels like he wants to see if there’s any other options out there. He’s still interested in Nebraska. He liked everything Coach Hoiberg has told him. But if it doesn’t work out, I’m sure there will be other schools that are interested.”

Adams-Woods was a first-team All-NEPSAC Class AAA selection who averaged 19 points per game on 56.8-percent shooting and hit 42.5 percent from behind the arc, along with 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game.