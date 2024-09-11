Advertisement

in other news

Analyzing Jacory Barney Jr. in Nebraska's offense — "It's recess for him"

Analyzing Jacory Barney Jr. in Nebraska's offense — "It's recess for him"

A look at how star freshman Jacory Barney Jr. is being used in Nebraska's offense.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Recruiting Blitz: Top targets blown away by Nebraska's stadium atmosphere

Recruiting Blitz: Top targets blown away by Nebraska's stadium atmosphere

Recruiting Blitz podcast discussing intel coming out of Nebraska's win over Colorado

 • Tim Verghese
Analysis: Nebraska lands top in-state linebacker Christian Jones

Analysis: Nebraska lands top in-state linebacker Christian Jones

Analyzing what Nebraska is getting in 2025 Omaha Westside four-star linebacker Christian Jones

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
BREAKING: Top in-state LB Christian Jones commits to Nebraska

BREAKING: Top in-state LB Christian Jones commits to Nebraska

Nebraska lands commitment from top 2025 in-state linebacker Christian Jones

 • Tim Verghese
Rhule: Raiola on "whole other level" and wanted teammates to match

Rhule: Raiola on "whole other level" and wanted teammates to match

The offensive troubles in the second half against Colorado were not because of Nebraska's true freshman quarterback.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik

in other news

Analyzing Jacory Barney Jr. in Nebraska's offense — "It's recess for him"

Analyzing Jacory Barney Jr. in Nebraska's offense — "It's recess for him"

A look at how star freshman Jacory Barney Jr. is being used in Nebraska's offense.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Recruiting Blitz: Top targets blown away by Nebraska's stadium atmosphere

Recruiting Blitz: Top targets blown away by Nebraska's stadium atmosphere

Recruiting Blitz podcast discussing intel coming out of Nebraska's win over Colorado

 • Tim Verghese
Analysis: Nebraska lands top in-state linebacker Christian Jones

Analysis: Nebraska lands top in-state linebacker Christian Jones

Analyzing what Nebraska is getting in 2025 Omaha Westside four-star linebacker Christian Jones

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 11, 2024
Abdul Bashir high on NU after OV: "I feel like they’re only on the rise"
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
nebraska
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for nebraska available at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
nebraska
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
2 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Nebraska
2 - 0
Nebraska
Northern Iowa
2 - 0
Northern Iowa
Nebraska
2 - 0
Nebraska
Illinois
2 - 0
Illinois
Finished
Nebraska
28
Arrow
Nebraska
Colorado
10
Colorado