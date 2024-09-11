Advertisement
Analyzing Jacory Barney Jr. in Nebraska's offense — "It's recess for him"
A look at how star freshman Jacory Barney Jr. is being used in Nebraska's offense.
• Steve Marik
Recruiting Blitz: Top targets blown away by Nebraska's stadium atmosphere
Recruiting Blitz podcast discussing intel coming out of Nebraska's win over Colorado
• Tim Verghese
Analysis: Nebraska lands top in-state linebacker Christian Jones
Analyzing what Nebraska is getting in 2025 Omaha Westside four-star linebacker Christian Jones
• Tim Verghese
BREAKING: Top in-state LB Christian Jones commits to Nebraska
Nebraska lands commitment from top 2025 in-state linebacker Christian Jones
• Tim Verghese
Rhule: Raiola on "whole other level" and wanted teammates to match
The offensive troubles in the second half against Colorado were not because of Nebraska's true freshman quarterback.
• Steve Marik
Abdul Bashir high on NU after OV: "I feel like they’re only on the rise"
