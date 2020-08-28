HuskerOnline - A.J. Rollins gives Nebraska another in-state commit

After Omaha Westside defender Koby Bretz announced his intentions on Monday to play for Nebraska, Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep tight end recruit A.J. Rollins followed suit and publicly committed to the Big Red on Friday.

The Cornhuskers were the first college program to offer Rollins after they saw him participate in one of their team camps last summer. After NU gave him his first offer, others like Iowa State, Missouri, Central Florida and Liberty came aboard with tenders of their own as well.

"The timing is really perfect for me," Rollins said on Friday. "Nebraska has been on me ever since they offered me. They showed me that they really need me and the way that they use their tight ends will set me up to play in the NFL one day."

The Huskers also recently added R100 tight end Thomas Fidone to their 2021 recruiting class. Rollins says that there are multiple tight ends on the field a lot for Nebraska, and that head coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick love utilizing the tight end.

"That was big for me," Rollins said. "That played a big part in my commitment to Nebraska, seeing how they use their tight ends. They have them play with their hand in the dirt, play in the slot and flex out. It shows me that they are looking for ways to create mismatches and get the tight end the football."

The 2021 recruiting class is very active over social media and Rollins becomes another commitment from in-state and, more specifically, from the Omaha area. He says that he's been talking to a number of the Nebraska commitments already.

"I talk to Teddy Prochazka quite a bit because we work out at the same place," Rollins said. "I actually just spoke with Heinrich Haarburg yesterday. I spoke with Fidone just recently at the Super Six event. I have been talking to a lot of them."

Fidone announced his commitment to Nebraska earlier this week and Rollins says that having a player like Fidone in the class will not only make the team better, but he will get better as well.

"It's great because playing with him will make me ten times better," Rollins said. "I know that we will push each other and run the Big Ten soon. It's great and I can't wait to get to work with him."

Rollins' commitment gives the Huskers four in-state pledges for this class, and 17 total commitments overall.