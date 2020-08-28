HuskerOnline - A.J. Rollins commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Rollins means for the Huskers.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Rollins chose the Huskers over other scholarship offers from Iowa State, Missouri, UCF and Liberty. With his decision, Rollins becomes the 17th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class.

1. Nebraska went almost an entire month without adding a new commit before Florida receiver Kamonte Grimes' verbal pledge to NU in mid-August, and now they have landed three new commitments this week. Omaha Westside defender Koby Bretz got the ball rolling Monday, and that was followed by a huge commitment from Rivals100 tight end Thomas Fidone on Wednesday; and it was culminated by Rollins' announcement in favor of the Huskers today.

2. Rollins gives the Big Red four in-state commitments for this cycle. He joins the top recruit in the state of Nebraska, Rivals100 offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka out of Elkhorn, Kearney quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, and Bretz from Omaha. There's the possibility of an additional future in-state prospect joining this class as well.

3. While most Husker fans were anxiously anticipating the college announcement of Council Bluffs, Iowa R100 tight end recruit Fidone, Rollins gives the Huskers another long and lengthy athlete at the position. The Husker staff has been indicating to the remaining targets on their Board that they will be taking 2-3 tight ends this cycle. So, there is still room for one more at this position in this class with someone like in-state recruit James Carnie.

4. Nebraska gave Rollins his first scholarship offer well over a year ago, in June of 2019, after he attended a team camp in Lincoln with the rest of his Prep teammates. The Husker tender put him on the map regionally, and led to teams like Iowa State and Missouri offering him after the Huskers broke the ice.

5. Rollins becomes the first Creighton Prep player to commit to Nebraska since Zach Potter way back in 2005. He's also the first Junior Jay to be offered from Nebraska in that time frame. Both Potter and fellow Junior Jay Titus Adams [NU Class of 2001] went on to play in the NFL after being Cornhuskers.

6. Rollins has the athleticism and versatility to play both ways while in Lincoln, just like Ethan Piper and Brant Banks in the past few Husker classes. At 6-6 and with long arms, Rollins has the length and size this Nebraska staff under Scott Frost covets and targets for recruits on both sides the ball.

7. Creighton Prep is a private, Catholic school and not part of OPS, so Rollins played in his senior high school football of 2020 Thursday night. The Junior Jays played Omaha Westside and lost convincingly 42-0. Rpllins squared off against fellow new Husker commit Koby Bretz.