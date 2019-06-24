5-Star Challenge recruiting nuggets
ATLANTA - Registration day at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas saw several players with offers from Nebraska. The group included a handful that have either visited Lincoln alre...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news