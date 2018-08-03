Nebraska’s 2018 fall camp is officially underway, which means the window has opened for some players to make a big jump up the depth chart. Here are five Huskers on defense who we think are poised to breakout during camp and establish themselves as key pieces this season.

Greg Bell, RB, Jr.

When Bell committed to Nebraska over Tennessee back in December, he immediately vaulted towards the top of the backfield conversation entering spring practices. Ranked the No. 1 JUCO running back in the country, Bell wasted no time showing what all the hype was about this spring, and now he’s the heavy favorite to be NU’s top back this season. Given Bell’s impressive speed and home run ability, he’s got a chance to end the Huskers’ drought of 1,000-yard rushers if all goes to plan.

Tyjon Lindsey, WR, So.

One of the most heralded members of Nebraska's 2017 recruiting class, Lindsey had a modest debut season as a true freshman with 12 catches for 76 yards. A scary medical issue during winter conditioning nearly derailed his career (and potentially much worse), but the former four-star recruit bounced back in a major way and had an excellent first spring in NU's new offense. Lindsey's future now looks brighter than ever.

Adrian Martinez, QB, Fr.

Despite being a true freshman who missed his senior high school season to injury, Martinez shined during spring ball and made himself a serious contender to be the starter come Sept. 1.

He’s still working through a bit of a first-year learning curve, but the performance he put on during the Huskers’ spring game - rushing for 60 yards and throwing for 114 with four total touchdowns - created a buzz throughout the fan base that hasn’t toned down since. If he can continue to play at that level, there’s no reason why Martinez can’t be NU’s first true freshman quarterback to start a game since Cody Green in 2009 and possibly the first ever to start a season opener.

Jaevon McQuitty, WR, RFr.

After his first season as a Husker was derailed by an offseason knee injury, McQuitty bounced back in his return this spring and capped it off with three catches for 33 yards and a 25-yard touchdown grab in the Red-White game. McQuitty’s strength and physicality make him unique compared to smaller wideouts like J.D. Spielman and Lindsey, giving him the ability to line up both on the perimeter and in the slot. The competition will be tight at receiver all season, but McQuitty has the tools to make himself a fixture in the rotation this season.

Jack Stoll, TE, So.