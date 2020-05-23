News More News
4-star ILB Alleyne has Huskers in top 5 and wants to visit Lincoln

Deshauwn Alleyne
Deshauwn Alleyne (Nate Clouse)
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

Nebraska already has two inside linebacker commitments from South Dakota's Randolph Kpai and Georgia's Christopher Paul Jr., but they look to be adding one more at the position to their Class of 20...

