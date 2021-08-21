3 Takes on Nebraska Volleyball Red/White Scrimmage

Here are three takes on the Huskers scrimmage:

Nebraska Volleyball displayed the competition they have been discussing in the scrimmage and tied 2-2. The White team won the first set 25-22, Red followed with a close 26-24 victory. White then dominated the Red team 25-13 and the Red team responded with a 25-17 blowout themselves.

Nebraska's Red/White Scrimmage on Saturday marked the first time in 21 months that Husker fans were able to gather in the Devaney center and they were not let down.

Head coach John Cook told the media that the level of competition in practice is making it hard for the five-time national champion to decide on a starting lineup for Nebraska's first game on Thursday.

To help with his decision process, Cook had his outside hitters and middle blockers switch from team to team to try different combinations.

Lexi Sun, Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst are competing for the left outside hitter position and freshmen Lindsay Krause and Whitney Lauenstein are battling for the right.

Over all four sets, Sun had 16 kills on 48 attacks and two hitting errors. Kubik had 14 kills with 13 errors on 61 swings and Batenhorst has 12 kills with five errors on 35 attacks.

On 39 swings, Krause had 12 kills and nine errors on the right side. Lauenstein had 14 kills and eight errors on 35 swings.

As for the middle blockers, the race is just as tight. Veterans Callie Schwarzenbach and Kayla Caffey hit .393 and .188, respectively. Sophomore Kalynn Meyer had a strong outing with seven kills, two errors and a hitting percentage of .294.

Freshman Rylee Gray just return to practice after a 'sore shoulder' and Cook said he didn't want to throw her into the scrimmage unprepared.

Senior setter Nicklin Hames and freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez were the constant core of the Red team. Hames had 32 assists and Rodriguez had 16 digs and two assists.

In the fourth set, Hames went down clutching her right ankle and was helped off the court. Setter Kennedi Orr from the White team took over setting on the Red team for the rest of the set.

On the White team, Keonilei Akana, Kenzie Knuckles and setters Anni Evans and Orr were the core athletes. Akana wore the black libero jersey instead of Knuckles who had worn it the two years prior.

Cook said Saturday's performance matches what he has seen in practice and that he is "even more perplexed" about his starting lineup come Thursday.

Here is the lineup for each set and team: