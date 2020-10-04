HuskerOnline - 22 CB James Monds III knows all about uncle's playing days at Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhusker fans of a certain age will remember the name Wonder Monds as being a Blackshirt "monster back" in the 70s. Wonder was an All-Big 8 and All-American honoree for the Big Red, and now he has a nephew who is being recruited by NU and 33 other college programs across the country.

James Monds III is a Class of 2022 cornerback, out of Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood high school, who has been offered by the likes of Clemson, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Miami and Tennessee.

"The first school to offer me was Western Kentucky and the last school to offer me was Nebraska, probably about a month ago," James Monds III relayed. "Coach (Erik) Chinander told me to give him a call, so I did.

"He was just telling me him and Coach Travis Fisher really liked me and they could definitely see me coming to play there and make an impact. Coach Fisher on the phone just told me how I could fit into their defense, what defense they run, and how they are looking for players like me to come to Nebraska and change the culture."

James Monds III is very familiar with the Husker football program because of his uncle's playing days in Lincoln.

"Yes sir, (Wonder Monds) is my uncle," James Monds III confirmed. "He tells me that he really liked it at Nebraska, and that if I go there I would definitely feel the love and feel at home. Just because of the coaches and the fan base. He told me how crazy the games were there."

Monds considers his recruitment still wide open, but he's looking forward to narrowing his list of options down to a more manageable level when he can take some unofficial visits.

"I definitely want to come to Nebraska, Miami, Michigan State, Kansas State and Penn State," Monds stated as the schools highest on his priority list to visit first. "I'm looking for where I can come in and have a great chance to play, as well as being around a great group of coaches who can develop my talent.

"I hear the most frequently from Nebraska, Michigan State, Kansas State and Miami. The main thing they tell me they like about me is just that I can play man and zone really well. And also, the return aspect that I have. I can return punts and kickoffs to the house."