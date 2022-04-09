2024 TE Bentancur picks up offer from Nebraska
Nebraska used the spring game weekend to their advantage to bring in close to 90 visitors to Lincoln this weekend. The Husker staff was also able to spend some time with the recruits following the game.
One recruit that got some special attention was junior tight end Christian Bentancur from Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic who picked up an offer from Nebraska this weekend.
"I was super excited when I got the offer," Bentancur said. "I didn’t even know they were going to offer, then the visit went great and they gave me an offer!"
Bentancur received the verbal offer from the tight end position coach at Nebraska. The position coach wanted to do it personally.
"Coach Beckton wanted to tell us himself so he was the one that offered."
There was a fair number of injuries at the tight end position that impacted the spring game. Still, the tight end position was a big part of the game and Bentancur took note.
"I can definitely see myself playing a good diverse tight end role on their team either catching passes or blocking," Bentancur said. "I just left campus and I am getting food right now so I can call later."
Bentancur liked all of the facilities that Nebraska currently has but was blown away with the renderings for the new facilities that Nebraska is currently building. The best part of his weekend at Nebraska was getting to know the staff however.
"All the facilities at Nebraska are unbelievable," Benantcur said. "They are going to only get crazier with the new expansion. The best part of the trip was probably meeting all the great coaches."
Bentancur is visiting Iowa, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Illinois in the next couple of weeks. As a junior Bentancur had 53 receptions, 1165 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns.