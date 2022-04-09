2024 TE Bentancur picks up offer from Nebraska

Nebraska used the spring game weekend to their advantage to bring in close to 90 visitors to Lincoln this weekend. The Husker staff was also able to spend some time with the recruits following the game. One recruit that got some special attention was junior tight end Christian Bentancur from Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic who picked up an offer from Nebraska this weekend.

"I was super excited when I got the offer," Bentancur said. "I didn’t even know they were going to offer, then the visit went great and they gave me an offer!" Bentancur received the verbal offer from the tight end position coach at Nebraska. The position coach wanted to do it personally. "Coach Beckton wanted to tell us himself so he was the one that offered." There was a fair number of injuries at the tight end position that impacted the spring game. Still, the tight end position was a big part of the game and Bentancur took note. "I can definitely see myself playing a good diverse tight end role on their team either catching passes or blocking," Bentancur said. "I just left campus and I am getting food right now so I can call later."

2024 TE Christian Bentancur picked up a Nebraska offer on Saturday. (Sean Callahan)

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHZpc2l0IGFuZCBjb252ZXJzYXRpb24gd2l0 aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQmVja3Rvbj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCZWNrdG9uPC9hPiwgSeKAmW0g Ymxlc3NlZCB0byBzYXkgdGhhdCBJIGhhdmUgcmVjZWl2ZWQgbXkgc2Vjb25k IGRpdmlzaW9uIG9uZSBvZmZlciB0byB0aGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSBvZiBOZWJy YXNrYSEhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NlYW5EaWxs b25OVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU2VhbkRpbGxvbk5VPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05FQl9SZWNydWl0aW5nP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBORUJfUmVjcnVpdGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8yNDdTcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QDI0N1Nwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2JsZXNz ZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNibGVzc2Vk PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbXlBOXpjOXhveSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL215QTl6Yzl4b3k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2hyaXN0aWFu IEJlbnRhbmN1ciAoQGNiZW50YW5jdXIxOCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYmVudGFuY3VyMTgvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTI5MTI0NDcxNDA3 MzcwMjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK