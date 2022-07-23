2024 quarterback Daniel Kaelin evaluating options while making gains
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It’s a big year for quarterback Daniel Kaelin.
The 2024 three-star Bellevue West quarterback has been on the recruiting radar since May 31, 2021. That's when he was offered by Florida State. He held four Power Five scholarship offers including Nebraska before his sophomore year. Kaelin spent his sophomore year alternating at quarterback but it’s his show now.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news