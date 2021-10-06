2024 DB Buford can see himself following brother to Nebraska

One of the few 2024 recruits in Nebraska this weekend was DeSoto (Texas) defensive back Mario Buford. This is actually Buford's second time being in Lincoln this fall. He didn't get a lot of the junior day benefits because he was late, but he's looking forward to doing those types of visits in the coming years.

“I got up to Lincoln on Saturday,” Buford said. “I was able to enjoy dinner and hanging out with the other recruits before the game. The pregame was really fun. I didn’t get the presentation or the tour since we were a little late.” Buford has already been in Lincoln for a game this fall. He said that there was an energy in the stadium on Saturday night that he hadn't experienced before, however. “I definitely enjoyed the energy in the stadium! The best part of the night was when everything just went red. I have never seen anything like that before. The slow motion wave was really cool, too.”

2024 DB recruit Mario Buford (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)