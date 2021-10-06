2024 DB Buford can see himself following brother to Nebraska
One of the few 2024 recruits in Nebraska this weekend was DeSoto (Texas) defensive back Mario Buford. This is actually Buford's second time being in Lincoln this fall. He didn't get a lot of the junior day benefits because he was late, but he's looking forward to doing those types of visits in the coming years.
“I got up to Lincoln on Saturday,” Buford said. “I was able to enjoy dinner and hanging out with the other recruits before the game. The pregame was really fun. I didn’t get the presentation or the tour since we were a little late.”
Buford has already been in Lincoln for a game this fall. He said that there was an energy in the stadium on Saturday night that he hadn't experienced before, however.
“I definitely enjoyed the energy in the stadium! The best part of the night was when everything just went red. I have never seen anything like that before. The slow motion wave was really cool, too.”
Buford was impressed with the Blackshirts on Saturday night. In fact, he's been watching Nebraska a lot and obserced how they have been shutting down opposing teams' run games this season;
“They were definitely playing lights out on Saturday night,” Buford said. “The way that the defense has shut down offenses, especially the run game, has been very impressive.”
Being just a sophomore, Buford knows there is time before he will be signing anywhere. Still, he's seen enough out of what Nebraska is doing to say that he can see himself being a future Husker.
“Obviously, I have time before I make my decision, but I can see myself playing on a defense like that. This was my second time in Lincoln this season and I will be back when Nebraska plays Minnesota. I don’t have any other trips planned at the moment.”
Mario's older brother, Marques Buford, was part of Nebraska's 2021 class. Quietly, Mario has found a role for Nebraska on special teams and got in late against Northwestern on Saturday.
“He’s doing really good! He got hurt immediately after he got to Lincoln in January. He got through that and now he’s one of a few freshman that are playing a lot. He loves it there at Nebraska.”