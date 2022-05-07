2024 CB Sanders talks about latest offer from Huskers

Nebraska has quietly been successful in recruiting the state of New Jersey. The Huskers have a pair of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic former players on their current roster and have offered 2024 cornerback Kaj Sanders. Sanders had the defensive coordinator at his high school last week when the Huskers extended the offer.

"Coach Chinander was here from Nebraska," Sanders said. "I was in study hall and my study hall teacher is actually my coach. He took me out of class to tell me that Nebraska was there and that they were offering. I was very excited and grateful for their offer." Nebraska told Sanders that they like his versatility and he is being looked at to play both cornerback and safety in their defense. Sanders hasn't caught up with Jaeden Gould, who was his teammate last year at Bergen Catholic yet since he left for Nebraska. "Of course I have interest in Nebraska," Sanders said. "I am looking at all of the opportunities that I can. I haven't talked with Jaeden yet about Nebraska to see what he thought about Nebraska yet."

2024 CB Kaj Sanders (Richard Schnyderite -- Rivals.com)

Sanders will be working on a way to catch up with Gould soon to talk about his thoughts on Nebraska soon. But he is also planning on traveling to Nebraska soon as well. "I am going to try to get to Nebraska this summer based on my schedule. I have taken trips to Notre Dame, Penn State and Boston College. I don't have any visits set up at the moment though." The Huskers have joined Rutgers and Penn State as Big Ten schools to have offered Sanders. Sanders is currently up to 10 offers and is regarded as the No. 6 prospect in the state of New Jersey from the class of 2024.