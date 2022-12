Nebraska dipped into Texas to land Turner, who is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound receiver out of Bay City (Texas).

The Huskers have their first commitment of the Matt Rhule Era: Class of 2023 WR Brice Turner has committed to Nebraska.

Huskers secondary coach Evan Cooper is Turner's lead recruiter, and Cooper landed a dynamic speedster who is set to be a dual-sport athlete in Lincoln in football and track.

Rhule's staff has a history of landing dual-sport athletes and coaching them up. Defensive back Kalon Barnes played for Rhule at Baylor and is now in the NFL.

Running back JT Woods also played for Rhule at Baylor. He is now in the NFL. Wide receiver Tyquan Thorton was another Rhule recruit that also ran track who is now in the NFL.

Turner had 803 total yards and eight touchdowns his senior season.