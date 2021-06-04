2023 TE commit finally meets Husker staff

One of the Friday Night Lights camp participants was 2023 tight end Nebraska commitment Ben Brahmer from Pierce (Neb.). Brahmer felt like he had a good workout down on his future homefield on Friday night in front of the Husker staff

"That was the first time I met the coaches tonight. All of them. I finally got to meet coach ( Sean ) Beckton , coach ( Scott ) Frost , coach ( Barrett ) Ruud and some of the player personnel staff."

Brahmer committed to Nebraska back in April and did it without having met anyone on the staff from NU. Tonight was the first opportunity for that to happen.

"It was good," Brahmer said. "It was good to get out there on the field and compete against some good defenders. It was a great experience to get down there and compete a little bit."

Besides meeting the coaches, Brahmer also had an opportunity to meet a few of the current Nebraska players, and he also saw some of the official visitors for Nebraska this weekend walking around during the camp.

"I met some of the players tonight," Brahmer said. "I chatted with Thomas Fidone and caught a ball from Adrian Martinez. Zavier Betts was coaching a little bit at tight ends, too. Some of the official visitors were there this weekend, too."

Brahmer will be back in Lincoln in two weeks for another camp and a recruiting event that Nebraska is holding.

"I will do the BBQ and the camp after that on the 18th. I am working out with the team and we have some team camps this summer, too."

The Huskers were the second school to offer the talented junior-to-be. Since committing he has picked up another offer, but none of the schools have been staying in touch recently.

"Since committing to Nebraska everything has gone quiet with other schools. I haven't talked to Iowa State for a while. I got offered by Georgia Tech after I committed, but I don't know how that happened."