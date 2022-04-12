2023 rising star forward Kadyn Betts to visit Nebraska

When Nebraska assistant coach Nate Loenser first watched 2023 forward Kadyn Betts during the Colorado Class 4A high school basketball semifinals in March, Betts was the definition of an under-the-radar recruit. Loenser watched the 6-foot-8, 210-pound prospect post a whopping 32 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocked shots for Pueblo (Colo.) Central in that game, and it was clear Betts wouldn’t remain a secret much longer. After his impressive junior season and a solid start to the AAU circuit, Betts is on the cusp of a breakout summer. That’s why Nebraska made it a point to get to work on Betts early and locked in an unofficial visit to Lincoln on Friday. While he doesn’t hold a high-major offer yet, his trip to NU could change that very soon.

Nebraska is hosting 2023 Pueblo (Colo.) Central forward Kadyn Betts on an unofficial visit on Friday. (P.L.U.T.O. Basketball)

“They like my energy with how I play, how hard I play,” Betts said. “They also like how I could shoot it outside for my size and be like a stretch four for them. I could score inside; I could come off ball screens or set screens. Kind of just be an inside-out man for them and do whatever they need on the offensive and defensive ends.” Betts, who boasts a 7-2 wingspan, averaged 22.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game last season for Pueblo Central. He currently holds offers from Colorado State, Wyoming, Akron, and Northern Colorado. But after filling up box scores this past high school season, several high-major programs have started to show serious interest. Along with Nebraska, he said programs like Butler, Iowa State, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, and BYU had all reached out over the past couple of weeks. Betts took an unofficial visit to Butler last weekend while he and his P.L.U.T.O. AAU program competed at the Prep Hoops Circuit tournament in Indianapolis. He’s also taken an unofficial to Wyoming and is working on scheduling a trip to Minnesota sometime this summer.

Having been in contact with Loenser and head coach Fred Hoiberg since midway through last season, Betts said he was excited to see Nebraska’s program and all it had to offer. “Really just going into it with an open mind,” Betts said. “I just want to see the basketball facilities and all the things that will help me develop as a player and be able to take my game to the next level.” Development ranks high on Betts’ college priority list. He said Hoiberg and Loenser’s NBA experience - as well the opportunity to play on the stage of the Big Ten Conference - definitely had his attention. “I just like that both of the coaches have NBA experience, and they’re a really good developmental program,” Betts said. “I know they can take my game to the next level. I also love that they’re in the Big Ten Conference. Playing big-time basketball has always been a dream of mine, and it doesn’t really get much bigger than the Big Ten.” Betts’ status as an under-the-radar recruit probably won’t hold much longer. He’s already rated as high as 86th nationally in the 2023 class by one recruiting service, and it will probably only be a matter of time before the rest of the country catches up. “I come from a small, tiny town in Colorado, and we’ve had like one or two hoopers come out of Pueblo and play Division I basketball,” Betts said. “Colorado, in general, doesn’t get much respect for its hoopers. That kind of lights a fire under me.”