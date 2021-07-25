2023 RB Mitchell on Nebraska's radar after FNL performance

The 2021-2022 recruiting cycle for Nebraska will have one of the smallest classes in recent memory. The Huskers could use the smaller class to get ahead in future classes and one of the 2023 players Nebraska has their eye on is Allen Mitchell.

One of the standouts from the June 18th Friday Night Lights camp in Nebraska was Mitchell. The 5-foot-11 and 181-pound running back was a known commodity coming to the Nebraska camp holding a handful of offers. Mitchell had a tremendous camp in Lincoln, but left town without an offer. He couldn't have felt a lot better about how he he performed, though. "I got some really good feedback from Nebraska," Mitchell said. "The coaches said I fit the Nebraska system and that they loved the way that I moved and competed during the camp."

2023 RB Allen Mitchell (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)