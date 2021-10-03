2023 R250 OT Jagusah picks up offer from Nebraska while on visit

Nebraska hosted over 50 recruits under the lights as they took on Northwestern on Saturday night. One of the more highly touted recruits in attendance was 2023 Rivals250 recruit Charles Jagusah from Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman.

“We drove back last night,” Jagusah said. “I am back home. It’s about a six hour drive. We left a little early to beat the traffic, but I bet they stuck around a little later last night. That was a pretty good one.”

The weekend for the 50+ recruits was more like a visit event or a junior day, according to Jagusah.

“I got there like 1:30 for the check-in. It was a recruit day so it was a little longer. There were a bunch of presentations and some tours and stuff.

“We saw the facilities and watched a video about the new stuff they are building. We went to look at the dorms and just looked around.”

Jagusah was impressed with the current facilities that Nebraska had and said that a quote from head coach Scott Frost said about the facility upgrades resonated with him.

“My main takeaway was a quote the Scott Frost said,” Jagusah said. “He said something like ‘we have good stuff now but we are going to have the best stuff in a few years’.

“Their weight room isn’t bad! It looks brand spanking new. The fact that they’re improving shows how much they care about it.”

After the tours and presentations, Jagusah and the other recruits made their way down to the field. Jagusah immediately picked up on the energy from the fans.

“It was fun getting down there,” Jagusah said. “The energy going into the game was crazy. Win or lose they pack them in every game.

“We were on the 50-yard line for warmups and you could just tell how much everyone was excited for the game.”

To add to the energy down on the field, Jagusah said the intensity went up again with the Nebraska tunnel walk when the team came out of the locker room and onto the field.

“The tunnel walk was crazy. We were back in the locker for a few minutes before the start of the game and then headed back to our seats. It got real loud really quick.”