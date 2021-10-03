2023 R250 OT Jagusah picks up offer from Nebraska while on visit
Nebraska hosted over 50 recruits under the lights as they took on Northwestern on Saturday night. One of the more highly touted recruits in attendance was 2023 Rivals250 recruit Charles Jagusah from Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman.
“We drove back last night,” Jagusah said. “I am back home. It’s about a six hour drive. We left a little early to beat the traffic, but I bet they stuck around a little later last night. That was a pretty good one.”
The weekend for the 50+ recruits was more like a visit event or a junior day, according to Jagusah.
“I got there like 1:30 for the check-in. It was a recruit day so it was a little longer. There were a bunch of presentations and some tours and stuff.
“We saw the facilities and watched a video about the new stuff they are building. We went to look at the dorms and just looked around.”
Jagusah was impressed with the current facilities that Nebraska had and said that a quote from head coach Scott Frost said about the facility upgrades resonated with him.
“My main takeaway was a quote the Scott Frost said,” Jagusah said. “He said something like ‘we have good stuff now but we are going to have the best stuff in a few years’.
“Their weight room isn’t bad! It looks brand spanking new. The fact that they’re improving shows how much they care about it.”
After the tours and presentations, Jagusah and the other recruits made their way down to the field. Jagusah immediately picked up on the energy from the fans.
“It was fun getting down there,” Jagusah said. “The energy going into the game was crazy. Win or lose they pack them in every game.
“We were on the 50-yard line for warmups and you could just tell how much everyone was excited for the game.”
To add to the energy down on the field, Jagusah said the intensity went up again with the Nebraska tunnel walk when the team came out of the locker room and onto the field.
“The tunnel walk was crazy. We were back in the locker for a few minutes before the start of the game and then headed back to our seats. It got real loud really quick.”
Jagusah has actually seen Nebraska in person a couple of times this season already. He saw the changes from the earlier game this season to the game against Northwestern.
“I like how they run the option and give a bunch of different looks for how they set up their plays,” Jagusah said. “I was at the Illinois-Nebraska game for a visit. They struggled a little bit and I can definitely see the changes.
“Didn’t they have like three freshmen starting this week? And they went out and put up 350 rushing yards last night. It was very impressive.”
Besides Jagusah being in attendance last, the bigger news was the offer that Nebraska made to the 2023 Rivals250 four-star recruit.
“Before the game I was talking to one of the many guys in their recruiting department. Right before coach Frost came up to talk to me and tell me that they were offering. Nebraska likes me as an offensive tackle.
“Over the phone, they were telling me that they really liked me and they were saying that they wanted me to come to a game before they pulled a trigger. It was really nice to get the offer.”
Jagusah is just a junior and says, while he is interested in learning more about Nebraska, the road from now to when he will make a decision is a long one.
“They definitely are (a school I am interested in),” Jagusah said. “I still have a long way before making a decision about anything. There aren’t any schools that are off my list.
“The weekend definitely changed the way that I saw Nebraska. You see things from the outside and don’t get a chance to get there and take a look at things, especially with Covid.”
As part of that long road left for Jagusah, he did say that he wanted to get back to Nebraska again in the future.
“Oh definitely. They looked a lot sharper as a team. They looked a little more prepared and that goes along with Covid last year. They looked different. I would like to get back again.”