2023 QB Mooney talks season and recruiting

Nebraska fans have to wait another week until the Huskers are back at home. When the Huskers return their top quarterback prospect in the 2023 class will be in attendance. Reese Mooney from Denham Spring (La.) visited Nebraska for their spring game and is looking forward to his upcoming trip.

"I got in the weight room and added on some weight also. I weighed 200-pounds today so I’ve filled out some. I worked on being a better leader also."

"I was working on reading coverages and defenses. I worked on my speed and my arm strength too. I just tried to get better and be a more complete player.

The summer for Mooney was spent working on his craft. He really wanted to work on identifying coverages and says that he worked hard to had some weight to his frame to get ready for his junior year.

"We are 1-1 so far," Mooney said. "I am 19-of-31 passing for 415 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. I also have a running touchdown.."

Denham Springs had a game canceled because of a hurricane and they dropped their first game of the season this past weekend. Mooney has been playing well though through their first two games.

Mooney has been able to take a couple of trips so far this season. It is always challenging taking visits because Saturdays are typically film review days.

"I went to Illinois two weeks ago and Cincinnati last week," Mooney said. "I am going to Nebraska on October 2nd. It’s up in the air after that. I have a few more I want to see.

"I have visited Vanderbilt twice before but not for a game. I want to check out Kentucky and West Virginia. I also want to check out a game at Miami, Georgia Tech and Arkansas.

"There are just so many but I won't have time to do them all. Houston and FAU are also recruiting me hard and I like their coaches. We have film on Saturdays so I can't miss those too much. I need to be in there getting ready for next week."

Mooney says that he needs a few more trips to be able to cut his list down. He wants to start focusing on a smaller list so he can make a decision, start to recruit other players and focus on winning a title his senior year.

"I’m getting ready to narrow it down to like four or five schools honestly so I can focus on just those schools and get ready to push for the playoffs," Mooney said. "As soon as this year is over I will narrow it down. I kind of know but I’m wanting to check a few more out to make sure my heart is right.

"My senior year will be all about being focused on winning state. So I’m ready to find a place and start recruiting players to that school."

The Huskers are one of a handful of schools that Mooney says are recruiting him the hardest right now. He talks to a number of coaches including the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

"Nebraska and a few other schools are for sure recruiting me the hardest out of all of the schools recruiting me," Mooney said. "I love the coaches (at Nebraska). We talk weekly. I have been talking to coach Verduzco, coach Lubick and coach Dillion a lot."

Mooney has been to a Nebraska game before was also in Lincoln this spring for the annual spring game. He was unable to take a tour because of Covid. The trip in October to Lincoln will be his first chance to check out the facilities and meet the head coach.

"I will be visiting for the Northwestern game," Mooney said. "I want to see inside the facilities. I can’t wait to see the fan support that’s always a big deal there and I want to meet coach Frost in person. I’ve met all of the others but not him. My dad I’m sure is looking forward to meeting him also."