2023 QB Mooney reflects on spring and summer visits

Two-sport standout Reese Mooney has two dozen scholarship offers to his name, and he spent the spring and summer months traveling to many of the colleges he's most interested in. He was able to draw some initial and general impressions, even though his recruitment still has a long way to go.

"It's been going pretty good," the 2023 quarterback recruit Reese Mooney said about his summer. "I've been mostly working out and doing 7-on-7 and baseball. I just manage my time between the two sports. On weekdays I will do football, and on weekends I will do baseball."

The Denham Springs (La.) Denham Springs product estimated that he was able to see "10 or 11" college campuses over the past several weeks. Mooney was asked which of those stops stood out to him the most, and he replied:

"Shoot, they were all pretty awesome! They were all pretty awesome! It's obviously hard to say, but I really liked Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech stood out to me a lot! I like their coaching staff and how they carry themselves. How confident they were in their recruiting. It just felt like a place I could play at. The city was great, too. It was all awesome!

"There are a handful of colleges I've really grown to like. It was just a blast to get out there. Vanderbilt was a good one, too. It was a great academic school. Louisville was a fun place, but I didn't really fall in love with it like I did at some of the other places. I also went to see South Carolina and I had a great experience there.

"Nebraska, Miami and Cincinnati, too. I can't really name them all, but those are the few that I've really grown to like. I also really loved FAU as well because I love those coaches over there."

Mooney was asked to recall what he liked best about his visit to Lincoln, and he said:

"I liked it, I liked it," Mooney shared. "I liked the town, just the people, and also the fan base. That stood out to me pretty good."