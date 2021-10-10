2023 QB Mooney blown away by Nebraska visit

Reese Mooney was supposed to take a visit to Nebraska last weekend. The 2023 quarterback recruit from Denham Springs (La.) broke his ankle, however, and changed his plans to the Michigan weekend to give himself some more time following his injury.

‘That was incredible. I really liked that. They are going to be able to bring in a lot of recruits with their new facilities.”

Another presentation impressed Mooney when he got to learn more about the facilities upgrades Nebraska is undergoing.

“They had an academic presentation,” Mooney said. “That is very important to me. They have a 94% graduation rate.”

Similar to last weekend, the Nebraska staff had a junior day type of event for their visitors. Mooney was very impressed with the graduation rate for the football team.

“It was cool. Now we are further along in our relationships. I thought it was pretty awesome.”

One of the things that Mooney looked forward to about this visit to Nebraska was meeting with the Nebraska staff. He was unable to talk to them at spring back because of Covid restrictions.

“We got there about 11:00 on Saturday,” Mooney said. “We were able to meet some of the coaches and see some of the facilities. I thought it was pretty awesome to get back here again.”

Mooney and the other recruits made their way down to the field after the presentations. That was as far as he made it, though, because it was too packed to get to his seat.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Mooney said. “We couldn’t even make it up to our seats. I was sitting around on my scooter the entire game.”

Mooney loved the new song and performance before the fourth quarter. He was a little too mesmerized by the lights in Memorial Stadium to really pay attention to the music.

“The lights with the fourth quarter was unbelievable. I don’t even know what song they played because I was so focused on the lights and when it went all red. It was unreal.”

There have been some critical reactions to the fumble my Adrian Martinez late in the fourth quarte, but Mooney thought Martinez played a great game and thinks that the Nebraska offense could be a fit for him.



“He played very well,” Mooney said. “I was impressed. I think that I could be a good fit for their offense for the way that they coach the position and the program that they have built. I think that I am a pretty good fit for what they want on offense.”

Mooney has been to a number of schools already and he has plans to try and get to a couple more this fall. He wants to commit before this school year ends.



“Before this trip, I have been to Miami, Louisville, Mississippi State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Cincinnati. I want to go to West Virginia and Kentucky as well.

“I am going to commit by the end of my junior year. I don’t know when I am going to trim my list to a top eight. Probably some time in my baseball season.”

Nebraska is still looking at Mooney to play both spots at Nebraska. He caught up with one of the baseball coaches while he was in town for his visit.

“I still have the option to play both sports at Nebraska,” Mooney said. “I have been talking to coach Harvell and coach Bolt. I saw coach Harvell this weekend.”

Mooney was boarding a plane and was enjoying his last day before his surgery. His procedure is tomorrow afternoon and will require him to miss the rest of this year's football season.

“I have surgery tomorrow at 4:30. They are going to put in a plate and some screws and let it heal from there. I will rehab two weeks after and I am out 10-11 weeks. I will miss the remainder of the season.”

Nebraska definitely impressed the 2023 quarterback recruit. Mooney thought it was a perfect visit and said one part of the game on Saturday night drew a reaction from the fans at Memorial Stadium which made it his favorite part of the visit.

“It was a ‘10’,” Mooney said. “I loved it. The best part for me was when Adrian Martinez scored that two-point conversion. The crowd went crazy.”

Mooney measured in at 6-foot-1 and 195-pounds this weekend in Lincoln.