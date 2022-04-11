2023 PG Chase Clemmons remains high on Nebraska

2023 point guard Chase Clemmons learned a lot over the past year, especially about himself as a basketball player and his priorities on the recruiting front. After transferring to prep power Legacy Early College in South Carolina for his junior season, the 6-foot three-star averaged 13.2 points and 3.7 assists against a significant step up in competition. Clemmons also jumped a few steps ahead in his recruitment by narrowing down a final list of six schools - Nebraska, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Houston, and Tennessee State. Having already taken an unofficial visit to Lincoln last fall, the Atlanta native said he kept close tabs on the Huskers during their third season under head coach Fred Hoiberg. While NU’s 10-22 finish left plenty to be desired, Clemmons said there was still a lot to like about the program beyond its disappointing record.

With close connections to the program, 2023 Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Early College point guard Chase Clemmons' interest in Nebraska remains high. (Robin Washut)

“I don’t really look at their record as a downfall,” Clemmons said. “A lot of schools are recruiting me, and their record doesn’t affect my decision because that’s right now, and I still have another year before I get to college. So I’m not really looking at records because I know there’s a lot of outside stuff, too, that goes along with that… “To be honest, I watched a lot of Nebraska games. I especially watched Alonzo Verge, the point guard, and how he plays and what he does because that’s my position. I wanted to see what he did in that role so I could fulfill my role if I were to commit there.” There’s also the fact that shortly after Clemmons announced his final six schools in February, some major shakeups occurred with some of the coaching staffs with which he’d been in the most contact. Tom Crean was fired as Georgia’s head coach, as was Cuonzo Martin at Missouri. Even at Nebraska, Clemmons’ primary recruiter had been former assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who moved on from the program in March. Clemmons said that despite Abdelmassih’s departure, it didn’t change his high level of interest in the Huskers. “It doesn’t really change much for me because I like Nebraska as a whole program,” Clemmons said. “Coach Matt and I did have a good relationship, and I wish him nothing but the best. But I still like Nebraska a lot.”