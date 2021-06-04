2023 OT Gottula picks up offer from Nebraska following camp
There has been a lot of news following a long day of individual evaluations for Nebraska already today. But tonight was the Huskers' first Friday Night Lights camp this summer and the news continued to roll out of Memorial Stadium.
Gunnar Gottula, from Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast, took part in the Friday Night Lights camp at Nebraska. The Huskers were watching closely and at the end of the camp he got a chance to talk with head coach Scott Frost.
"After the camp broke down and everyone went their own way, coach (Greg) Austin held me aside," Gottula said. "He wanted me to talk with coach Frost. I spoke with coach Frost and he offered me."
The Nebraska staff offered Gottula's teammate, Jake Appleget, earlier in the week after his individual workout. The Husker coaches said they just needed to see him in person before offering with Appleget and it appears it was the same for Gottula tonight.
"They communicated that they really just needed me to come down to campus and see me in person and see me move. At first I was told I may just run my 40 and then rest, but I did the whole camp."
The offer was definitely something to get excited about, according to Gottula. He's recognizing that the Huskers are making in-state kids a priority based on the offer to him and a number of other in-state, 2023 kids already.
"I was really excited to get the offer tonight," Gottula said. "I was ecstatic about it. Nebraska has offered quite a few in-state kids from my class already so I think that Nebraska is making in-state a priority."
Gottula is a homegrown product for Nebraska, but the offer doesn't shoot the Huskers to the top of his list necessarily. He hasn't had a chance to consider ranking his schools and is looking forward to the process.
"I grew up in Lincoln all my life, but to be honest, I really don't have a clue on ranking my schools. I am really thankful for all of the schools that have offered and I am excited to see all of the schools."
Nebraska was the second team to host Gottula this week and he will visit a third school this Sunday. He has plans to see another Big Ten school before the end of the month as well.
"I went to Iowa State for a visit on Wednesday. This was the next thing I did. I am going to Notre Dame on Sunday and Northwestern later in the month."