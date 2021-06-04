2023 OT Gottula picks up offer from Nebraska following camp

There has been a lot of news following a long day of individual evaluations for Nebraska already today. But tonight was the Huskers' first Friday Night Lights camp this summer and the news continued to roll out of Memorial Stadium.

Gunnar Gottula, from Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast, took part in the Friday Night Lights camp at Nebraska. The Huskers were watching closely and at the end of the camp he got a chance to talk with head coach Scott Frost. "After the camp broke down and everyone went their own way, coach (Greg) Austin held me aside," Gottula said. "He wanted me to talk with coach Frost. I spoke with coach Frost and he offered me." The Nebraska staff offered Gottula's teammate, Jake Appleget, earlier in the week after his individual workout. The Husker coaches said they just needed to see him in person before offering with Appleget and it appears it was the same for Gottula tonight. "They communicated that they really just needed me to come down to campus and see me in person and see me move. At first I was told I may just run my 40 and then rest, but I did the whole camp."

2023 OT Gunnar Gottula (Sean Callahan)