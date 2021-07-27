2023 OLB Bradley can see himself as a Blackshirt
There is a one week window at the end of the summer for some recruiting visitors to visit campus before fall camp arrives. The Huskers wasted no time and brought back to Lincoln one of their top, 2023 recruits from the 500-mile radius. Chandavian Bradley from Platte City (Mo.) Platte County has been to Nebraska before for a visit, but was unable to see behind any closed doors on that trip.
"I came up for the spring game in April," Bradley said. "I toured the facilities today like the football facilities, the weight room downstairs and the nutrition side. I saw pretty much all of that stuff."
The Nebraska staff is all back in Lincoln and Bradley was able to meet all of them today on his visit. His recruiting coach has been doing a great job getting him the right information about Nebraska up to this point.
"All of the coaches were back. Coach (Ryan) Held has been recruiting me for Nebraska. This is his area. He's from the area that I am from.
"Things are going well with him. It's been really good getting to know him. They are recruiting me to play the outside linebacker position at Nebraska. They have been explaining that to me and how I would fit into that."
There is also the position coach for Bradley that he was able to meet with today in Lincoln. The Huskers showed Bradley how they want the players at that position to play.
"I met with coach (Mike) Dawson too when I first got there," Bradley said. "We went to the linebackers office and went over some film and some NFL film. They showed me the type of things they want to do."
Bradley feels after watching some film and talking with the Nebraska coaching staff that he could be a great fit in their defense because it's similar to what he is being asked to do now in high school.
"Oh yeah, definitely," Bradley said. "It's very similar to the things that I am doing now. Our new defensive line coach is teaching us some of the similar things now."
Nebraska could host Bradley for a third time this fall during a game day weekend. He has his last visit of the summer coming on Thursday. He was able to visit five schools this June already.
"I would like to get back to Nebraska, most likely this fall for a game," Bradley said. "I am going to Kansas State on Thursday. In June, I visited Notre Dame, Ohio State, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Ohio State was a camp and the others were unofficial visits."
The junior season is quickly approaching for Bradley.
"I have been working on stopping the run this summer. We do a lot of work with our offensive line. We have this thing called nine on seven. The skill positions are doing seven on seven with no corners. It's about giving each other good reads and getting fundamentally sound."