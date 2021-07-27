2023 OLB Bradley can see himself as a Blackshirt

There is a one week window at the end of the summer for some recruiting visitors to visit campus before fall camp arrives. The Huskers wasted no time and brought back to Lincoln one of their top, 2023 recruits from the 500-mile radius. Chandavian Bradley from Platte City (Mo.) Platte County has been to Nebraska before for a visit, but was unable to see behind any closed doors on that trip.

"I came up for the spring game in April," Bradley said. "I toured the facilities today like the football facilities, the weight room downstairs and the nutrition side. I saw pretty much all of that stuff." The Nebraska staff is all back in Lincoln and Bradley was able to meet all of them today on his visit. His recruiting coach has been doing a great job getting him the right information about Nebraska up to this point. "All of the coaches were back. Coach (Ryan) Held has been recruiting me for Nebraska. This is his area. He's from the area that I am from. "Things are going well with him. It's been really good getting to know him. They are recruiting me to play the outside linebacker position at Nebraska. They have been explaining that to me and how I would fit into that."

2023 OLB recruit Chandavian Bradley