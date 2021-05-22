2023 Lincoln Southeast OL Gunnar Gottula talks summer plans
Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast offensive tackle Gunnar Gottula was at Memorial Stadium for the spring game. The 6-foot-6 and 255-pound lineman will be back on campus in June for the summer BBQ as well. R...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news