2023 Husker legacy DE Maverick Noonan checks out Nebraska again
Husker legacy Maverick Noonan from Elkhorn (Neb.) South was able to schedule a quick visit to Nebraska on Monday around a high school team camp.
The 6-foot-4 and 222-pound Noonan had a chance to finally hear where Nebraska sees him lining up in their defense.
“I was at a team camp for Elkhorn South,” Noonan said. “My dad scheduled things beforehand just a couple of days ago. I didn’t really know about the visit. It was pretty fun.”
The visit allowed for Noonan to spend some more face time with the coaching staff as well as try on the uniforms for a bit of a photoshoot.
“I had a good time. I enjoyed getting to know coach Dawson some more and about the defense. I got to see how they plan to use me if I were to go there. I also got to try on some of the new uniforms.”
Noonan got an understanding of where the Nebraska staff sees him fitting in on the defensive side of the ball.
“They see me as an outside linebacker that is just an edge rusher that can get after the quarterback,” Noonan said. “I liked his style of teaching. We watched film for about an hour and how he teaches the guys, how they set the edge and pass-rushing moves.”
Noonan is all in favor of sliding out to play outside linebacker and be more of that edge rusher for the Huskers. There will be some adjustments but he thinks the position change could be better for him.
“I am playing defensive end now with my hand in the dirt. We change it up between the 3-4 and the 4-2 so I am lined up at the four, the four-I or outside at the five or seven. I move around a lot.
“But I think that I can do what Nebraska is saying changing from a three-point to a two-point and defensive end to outside linebacker.”
Noonan got a short tour but he's seen everything that Nebraska currently has. He did get a presentation about the facility construction that is going on presently to see what will be changing on campus over the next couple of years.
“They talked about the new facility that they’re building. We went around the current facilities a little bit but I have toured them already and know what they’re all about.
“We talked about the new locker room, new weight room and all of the other facilities that they are building right now.”
There is a family obligation that will keep Noonan from attending the summer BBQ in Lincoln this weekend but he says that he will make it back soon. He has two other schools in mind for visits later this summer as well.
“I won’t be able to get back from the BBQ," Noonan said. "I will definitely get back to Lincoln sometime soon. I think that I might go to one more camp and a few more visits. Other than that it’s pretty much done.
“I am just mainly looking to visit the schools that have offered. I think that I am going to Iowa State in July and maybe Kansas State sometime this summer too. I don’t know when.”