2023 Husker legacy DE Maverick Noonan checks out Nebraska again

Husker legacy Maverick Noonan from Elkhorn (Neb.) South was able to schedule a quick visit to Nebraska on Monday around a high school team camp. The 6-foot-4 and 222-pound Noonan had a chance to finally hear where Nebraska sees him lining up in their defense.

“I was at a team camp for Elkhorn South,” Noonan said. “My dad scheduled things beforehand just a couple of days ago. I didn’t really know about the visit. It was pretty fun.” The visit allowed for Noonan to spend some more face time with the coaching staff as well as try on the uniforms for a bit of a photoshoot. “I had a good time. I enjoyed getting to know coach Dawson some more and about the defense. I got to see how they plan to use me if I were to go there. I also got to try on some of the new uniforms.” Noonan got an understanding of where the Nebraska staff sees him fitting in on the defensive side of the ball. “They see me as an outside linebacker that is just an edge rusher that can get after the quarterback,” Noonan said. “I liked his style of teaching. We watched film for about an hour and how he teaches the guys, how they set the edge and pass-rushing moves.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+Pz8/IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PV0M0SzhKdTJsIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1dDNEs4SnUybDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXZl cmljayBOb29uYW4gKEBNYXZlcmlja05vb25hbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXZlcmlja05vb25hbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQwNDkyMDUy NzEwMjMwMDE3MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE1LCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=