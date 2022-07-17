2023 guard Eli Rice looking forward to making Husker connections
Eli Rice and his AAU squad, Team Thrill, had just finished a game at Lake Point Champions Center in northwest Atlanta.Coaches from all over the country were in town to watch the players compete. On...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news