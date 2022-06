2023 DT Riley Van Poppel commits to Nebraska

The three-star Argyle (Texas) standout is a rising monster physically at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, and his recruitment to the Huskers rose up in a big way, too. Van Poppel hit campus in March for a Nebraska Junior Day, and he loved that unofficial visit enough to book an official one during a jam-packed month of June.

Riley Van Poppel has made it official: the Class of 2023 defensive tackle has committed to Nebraska .

Van Poppel visited TCU and Tennessee prior to his trip to Lincoln on June 10-12. It was actually a four-day trip for Van Poppel, who flew into Nebraska on the Thursday night before the NCAA-mandated 48-hour clock of being on campus for an official visit began.

Van Poppel also had official visits lined up to see TCU again later in June and a trip to Michigan planned to round out the month.

Instead, the rising senior – who is making a good case to become a four-star prospect – has locked in his decision. His commitment is the Huskers' first defensive line pledge and second in Erik Chinander's defensive unit as Van Poppel joins cornerback Dwight Bootle II.

Van Poppel now totals eight Huskers commitments in the class. He joins quarterback Pop Watson, receiver Jaidyn Doss, offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula, Brock Knutson and Sam Sledge, tight end Benjamin Brahmer and Bootle.

