2023 DE/OLB Tuioti to attend most Nebraska home games

There was a short window right after the start of fall camp that allowed some visitors to get out and take some last trips. Teitum Tuioti , from Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast, went to check out Nebraska as they were opening their fall practices.

“I went to the practice at the start of fall camp,” Tuioti said. “I went with Gunnar Gottula. I was watching the outside linebackers and the defensive line as they were doing their drills. I also got to meet the players at my position and was able to eat lunch with the coaches.”

Tuioti was able to make it to Nebraska a couple of times this summer before fall camp practice. He doesn't have a lot of questions about Nebraska, but he had some productive conversations while at the practice.

“I didn’t have too many questions when I was up there, but the players did show me many new techniques for pass rush. They also showed me during practice that you should practice like you would play in a game.”

Tuioti is planning on attending a number of home games at Nebraska this fall.

“I will be at most of Nebraska’s home games this season,” Tuioti said. “I am still getting things situated as far as going to other schools this fall to see games at other schools.”

There was a chance to take a trip this summer to see a PAC12 school for Tuioti.

“I was able to get out to Washington this summer for a few days and it was a fun time seeing the school and learning about the program.”