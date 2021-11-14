2023 DE Hoffler talks Nebraska offer

There have been a number of offers extended by Nebraska over the last couple of weeks. One of those offers went out to AJ Hoffler from College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy. The 2023, four-star defensive end recruit has only been hearing from Nebraska the last couple of months and then he picked up the offer.

"The defensive coordinator texted me saying he loved my film and then told me to call my area coach Coach, Beckton," Hoffler said. "Coach Beckton told me they wanted to offer me. Nebraska has been recruiting me since early September." Nebraska sees Hoffler player that same spot at the collegiate level. Hoffler has a lot of speed and quickness he can use off of the edge to get after the quarterback. "I personally see myself as an outside linebacker in college and that’s what Nebraska offered me as. I think I use my speed best out of all of my tools and I think I play like Leonard Floyd."