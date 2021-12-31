2023 Lincoln East ATH Malachi Coleman setting up next round of visits
One of the top prospects in the state of Nebraska for 2023 will be Malachi Coleman. The 6-foot-5 and 175-pound athlete from Lincoln (Neb.) East has a lot of potential. The positions he could play at the next level range from wide receiver on offense to end or linebacker on defense. Coleman is planning trips for after the dead period in January.
"Yes, I am making plans," Coleman said. "Me and my family won't be sharing that information until it's official."
Coleman did say that Nebraska is on the list of schools he is making plans to go visit after the dead period. He talks with the Nebraska staff regularly.
"Yes, I talk with coach Ruud weekly and they have come to see me at the school a couple of times. They are also giving me dates to come up for junior days."
Coleman is playing a winter sport and is also doing off-season workouts for football when his schedule allows. Coleman will do a spring sport and passing league for football as well.
"I am playing basketball right now," Coleman said. "I am also lifting still. I will be doing track in the spring and seven on seven later on.
"I might do a little indoor track to work on being more explosive and getting out of the blocks."
Coleman finished his junior season with 17 receptions for 561 yards and 10 touchdowns. His longest touchdown was 93 yards. On defense, Coleman led the Spartans with 7.5 sacks to go along with 57 total tackles.