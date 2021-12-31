2023 Lincoln East ATH Malachi Coleman setting up next round of visits

One of the top prospects in the state of Nebraska for 2023 will be Malachi Coleman. The 6-foot-5 and 175-pound athlete from Lincoln (Neb.) East has a lot of potential. The positions he could play at the next level range from wide receiver on offense to end or linebacker on defense. Coleman is planning trips for after the dead period in January.

"Yes, I am making plans," Coleman said. "Me and my family won't be sharing that information until it's official." Coleman did say that Nebraska is on the list of schools he is making plans to go visit after the dead period. He talks with the Nebraska staff regularly. "Yes, I talk with coach Ruud weekly and they have come to see me at the school a couple of times. They are also giving me dates to come up for junior days."

2023 ATH Malachi Coleman