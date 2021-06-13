2023 Ankeny quarterback JJ Kohl dominates Nebraska 7-on-7 event

Nebraska held the 7-on-7 event on Sunday. Here are some different takes and observations from the day.

2023 Ankeny (Iowa) quarterback JJ Kohl. (Sean Callahan)

The last name Kohl is synonymous in college football with kickers and punters. However, 2023 Ankey (Iowa) standout JJ Kohl is starting to make well known for quarterback play too. JJ Kohl is the son of renowned kicking and punting expert Jamie Kohl. He already has offers to both Iowa and Iowa State, and on Sunday he led his team to the championship at the Nebraska 7-on-7 event inside Memorial Stadium. They knocked off undefeated Omaha Creighton Prep in the quarterfinals on a last-second scoring drive and eventually ran away with the tournament. "We really came together as the event went along," Kohl said. "This was really our first time practicing together, as we haven't had a whole lot of reps with each other. As the day continued, we got our timing down, ball placement was there and we grew together. It really fun.":

The 6-foot-6, Kohl caught the attention of the Husker coaching staff, who watched most of Kohl's games on Sunday. "They hadn't shown a whole lot of interest before today," Kohl said. "It did seem like Coach Verduzco was watching me a lot. "We talked a little at the end and they said they will stay in contact with me." Kohl has been to camps already at Iowa State, Iowa, Lindenwood, Alabama, Wisconsin and Texas A&M. Later this month he'll also go to Florida State, Georgia and LSU. Watching him Sunday, there's probably a good chance he'll be back in Memorial Stadium someday, as his skillset appears to be a perfect fit with programs like Iowa and Wisconsin. "I can run it, but I'd say I'm more of a pro-style pocket passer," Kohl said. "Wisconsin and Iowa are pretty interested. I threw well at Penn State, and they were kind of interested, but not as interested as Wisconsin and Iowa. I think I would fit pretty well in an offense like Wisconsin or Iowa."

2023 Hawaii linebacker Tausili Akana. (Gregg Peterson)

Other names of note from Sunday

2023 linebacker Tausili Akana was present at Sunday's 7-on-7 event, hanging out with the Tuioti family. He's the younger brother of Husker volleyball player Keonilei Akana, and currently holds 27 different Division I offers already. He's regarded as one of the top 2023 linebackers in the country.

2023 Lincoln Southeast linebacker Teitum Tuioti played outside linebacker for Lincoln Southeast on Sunday.

2023 Lincoln Southeast offensive prospect Gunnar Gottula served as the 7-on-7 snapper for the Knights on Sunday.

2022 Lincoln Southeast outside linebacker/tight end Jake Appleget had multiple big plays for Lincoln Southeast as a wide receiver on Sunday. He'll be back on campus again next weekend to the recruiting BBQ event. Minnesota is still the only offer he's added since the Huskers offered on June 1.