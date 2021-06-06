2023 5-star Omaha Biliew returns 'home' for Nebraska visit

It isn't just Omaha Biliew's first name that makes him seem like a natural fit at Nebraska. When the 2023 five-star forward out of Waukee, Iowa, came to Lincoln on an unofficial visit on Sunday, he returned to his home state. Biliew was born in Omaha, where he lived until he was five years old. But the visit was much more than just a trip back to see some family and friends. The No. 6 overall player in the '23 class said he'd had a legitimate interest in Fred Hoiberg's program for a while now, and Sunday took that to a new level. "The thing I love about Nebraska is their facilities and everything, but also their culture," Biliew said. "Right now, Nebraska's on the path of being a big contender in the Big Ten. They're on their way. "I know Nebraska fans show a lot of love. That's what I love about Nebraska."

Nebraska was the first visit for the 6-foot-8 Biliew since the NCAA recruiting period finally opened back up this month. He'll also take unofficials to Iowa (Monday), Kansas (June 12), and Iowa State (June 16), but Biliew said getting to Lincoln was a priority for him.

"That's something that we had talked about is Fred Hoiberg and that being a place we wanted to go," Biliew said. "That's my home state, so going back to Nebraska, that was my first time in a while. It was great. I've got a lot of family out there." Along with Nebraska, Biliew said Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Iowa State, Iowa, and Ohio State had been recruiting him the hardest recently. While the Huskers might not have the same pedigree as the other schools on that list, Hoiberg's NBA system and coaching track record immediately caught Biliew's attention. "That's the first thing that I noticed," Biliew said. "His record holds a lot of weight, and it shows that he's been there at the highest level. He knows all about that, and he's a person you can go to and help get me where I want to be. "Then his offense, that's an NBA offense and would fit my game a lot. I'm really versatile. I'm not just a one-dimensional player. That offense would just fit me perfectly."