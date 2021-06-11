2023 4-star Gus Yalden had 'awesome' Nebraska visit

Gus Yalden has lived all over the country, but his roots in Nebraska have stuck with him his entire life.

A four-star recruit rated the No. 21 overall player in the 2023 class, Yalden was born in Maryland, spent part of his adolescence in Wisconsin, and has attended high schools in California and now Florida.

But from the time he was a baby up until he was in fifth grade, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound power forward lived in Kearney, Neb.

His mother was the head coach of the University of Nebraska Kearney women’s basketball team from 2002-10, and his grandparents still reside in Kearney. He even has cousins who own a house on Johnson Lake.

So when the standout prospect lined up a long list of unofficial college visits for the June recruiting period, it makes sense that Nebraska was his first stop.

“It was awesome,” Yalden said. “I’ve been on college campuses before, but this was my first visit. Oh my gosh, it was fun. It was super great to be out there. I can’t wait to come back in the fall for a football game.

“Coach (Fred) Hoiberg showed me and my mom a great time, and the staff was amazing. It was just awesome.”