2022 wing Isaac Traudt is the newest instate target on NU's radar
With the amount of legitimate instate Division I basketball talent as high as it’s been in decades, the next high-major prospect on the local radar recently popped up 90 miles west of Lincoln.Isaac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news