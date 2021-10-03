2022 wing Denim Dawson sees NU in new light after visit

A month ago, 2022 Southern California Academy wing Denim Dawson had never even talked with Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg. But when Hoiberg and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih made their way out to Los Angeles a few weeks ago to watch the 6-foot-6 three-star at an open gym, the Husker coaches let Dawson know they were very interested in his services. A couple of days later, NU called back, extended a scholarship offer, and immediately began setting up an official visit. That trip to Lincoln ended up being this weekend, as Dawson joined a handful of high-profile visitors for Nebraska’s “Opening Night” event and home football game - his first-ever college football experience.

Nebraska vaulted up the list for 2022 Southern California Academy wing Denim Dawson following his official visit this weekend. (Robin Washut)

What impressed him the most about his first official visit weren’t just the showcases at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Memorial Stadium. “It was new,” Dawson said. “Me being from LA, I’m not really used to that area (of the country). But you could just tell the people in the town - everybody wears Nebraska gear, and you can tell that the town is all about their sports. That’s really good for the players.” When he wasn’t stopping to take pictures or having fans urge him to commit to NU, Dawson was getting a full rundown from Hoiberg about how his skill set would be utilized in the Huskers’ system.