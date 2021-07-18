2022 Rivals150 guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. commits to Nebraska basketball
After putting a bow on its history-making 2021 class, Nebraska basketball turned the page with another key 2022 addition.
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon three-star combo guard Ramel Lloyd Jr., rated No. 126 in the current 2022 Rivals150, announced his commitment to the Huskers on Sunday.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound native of Woodland Hills, Calif., chose NU over Oregon, Arkansas, Georgetown, and Oklahoma.
"I felt like I built a great relationship with the staff. I love Coach (Fred) Hoiberg," Lloyd told HuskerOnline.com. "It's a family environment, and I just felt like it was the right place for me to grow as a player and a person."
Nebraska has been high on Lloyd's list since offering back in November. After making his initial top-eight, the Huskers got him on campus for an official visit on June 18-20.
That trip stuck with Lloyd through ensuing officials to Arkansas and Oklahoma. He originally planned to announce his commitment on June 28 but delayed that decision for a few weeks.
Even with the brief postponement, Lloyd ended up choosing NU a month after his first trip to campus.
"That visit was big," Lloyd said. "Nebraska was always a school I was really looking at, but in person, it was so much different. I got to see what it was really about.
"As soon as I got the offer (from NU), I got on a Zoom call and talked to Coach Hoiberg. I was instantly drawn to the pitch they had for me and how they envisioned me in their program. Right away it felt like a place I could potentially go to. After the visit and talking to them further, I realized that was the place for me."
Lloyd, who is rated the No. 31 point guard prospect in the 2022 class, is just as effective as an off-ball scorer as he is running the offense.
He averaged 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game last season as a junior at Sierra Canyon while playing on a loaded roster featuring highly-touted recruits '22 five-star Amari Bailey and '23 four-star LeBron James Jr.
Lloyd said Hoiberg's five-out system was an ideal fit for his style of play.
"A player like me, I love to be in space, have driving lanes, and be able to shoot certain shots, especially from the 3-point line," he said. "Nebraska is really big on all that, so it's a place where I can really play my game and score."
Lloyd's father, Ramel Sr., committed to Syracuse out of high school before transferring to Long Beach State after one season. In 2001, Ramel Sr. was a first-team All-Big West selection and led the conference in scoring.
Lloyd Jr. becomes the second verbal commit of Nebraska's 2022 class, joining four-star Coffeyville (Kan.) C.C. center Blaise Keita.
For Husker fans who haven't gotten a chance to see him play, Lloyd gave a rundown of what they could expect come 2022.
"They should expect an all-around player that can score at all three levels," Lloyd said. "A big guard who does a lot of things for the team to win. I just want to come in and help change the culture and be a top team in the Big Ten."