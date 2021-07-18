2022 Rivals150 guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. commits to Nebraska basketball

After putting a bow on its history-making 2021 class, Nebraska basketball turned the page with another key 2022 addition. Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon three-star combo guard Ramel Lloyd Jr., rated No. 126 in the current 2022 Rivals150, announced his commitment to the Huskers on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound native of Woodland Hills, Calif., chose NU over Oregon, Arkansas, Georgetown, and Oklahoma. "I felt like I built a great relationship with the staff. I love Coach (Fred) Hoiberg," Lloyd told HuskerOnline.com. "It's a family environment, and I just felt like it was the right place for me to grow as a player and a person."

Nebraska has been high on Lloyd's list since offering back in November. After making his initial top-eight, the Huskers got him on campus for an official visit on June 18-20. That trip stuck with Lloyd through ensuing officials to Arkansas and Oklahoma. He originally planned to announce his commitment on June 28 but delayed that decision for a few weeks. Even with the brief postponement, Lloyd ended up choosing NU a month after his first trip to campus. "That visit was big," Lloyd said. "Nebraska was always a school I was really looking at, but in person, it was so much different. I got to see what it was really about. "As soon as I got the offer (from NU), I got on a Zoom call and talked to Coach Hoiberg. I was instantly drawn to the pitch they had for me and how they envisioned me in their program. Right away it felt like a place I could potentially go to. After the visit and talking to them further, I realized that was the place for me."