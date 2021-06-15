2022 LB Jake Appleget taking official visit to Nebraska on June 18

Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget patiently waited for an offer from the Huskers. After months of talking to coach Barrett Ruud frequently, Appleget finally earned an offer after his private workout on June 1.

"I knew if I just stay patient and kept working on my craft, things would work out and they finally did," Appleget said after the Lincoln Locker Room camp at Pius X on Tuesday. "I was able to go out there and show what I got to those caoches and things ended up pretty well."

Now, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound linebacker will be taking his official visit at Nebraska on June 18. He will also be at the Big Red BBQ.