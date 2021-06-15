2022 LB Jake Appleget taking official visit to Nebraska on June 18
Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget patiently waited for an offer from the Huskers. After months of talking to coach Barrett Ruud frequently, Appleget finally earned an offer after his private workout on June 1.
"I knew if I just stay patient and kept working on my craft, things would work out and they finally did," Appleget said after the Lincoln Locker Room camp at Pius X on Tuesday. "I was able to go out there and show what I got to those caoches and things ended up pretty well."
Now, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound linebacker will be taking his official visit at Nebraska on June 18. He will also be at the Big Red BBQ.
During his private workout, Appleget worked at inside and outside linebacker but Appleget thinks the coaching staff is leaning towards outside. The Huskers staff was clearly eager to see him in person because Appleget was the first player NU had a private workout with since the dead period ended on that very same day.
As a junior at Southeast, Appleget recorded 67 total tackles and two fumble recoveries. At wide receiver, he racked up 280 receiving yards on 17 receptions and five touchdowns during nine games.
Appleget has offers from Minnesota, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Northern Illinois and Illinois State. After receiving an offer from Nebraska and Minnesota one day apart, Iowa State and Kansas State have both been in contact.