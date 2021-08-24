2022 HuskerOnline Big Board - Offense (8/24)

The start of the season is upon us and each week HuskerOnline is going to bring you a look on a side of the football with their latest Big Board. This week we bring you the offensive board as the Huskers work their way through official visitors, summer campers, unofficial visitors and recruits coming in for private, individual workouts heading into fall camp and the start of the season.

2022 TE commit Chase Androff

Quarterback (1):

Richard Torres – San Antonio, TX (Nebraska commit) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 4) * Next Opponent: (Neutral Game) Brownsville Lopez HS (non-district) - August 26th, 7:00 PM ================================================================== QB thoughts – No changes here. Torres is QB1 for the 2022 class.

================================================================== Early Look Future QB Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Reese Mooney - Denham Springs, LA (Spring Game visitor) 2024 Recruit: Dylan Raiola - Burleson, TX (Friday Night Lights camp) and Daniel Kaelin - Bellevue, NE

Running Back (1):

Ashton Hayes – Reno, NV (Nebraska commit) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11) * Next Opponent: (Home) Redding (Calif.) Shasta HS (non-league) - August 27th, 7:30 PM ================================================================== RB thoughts – No changes here. There was one spot in the 2022 class and Hayes took advantage.

================================================================== Early Look Future RB Big Board: 2023 Recruit: John Randle Jr. - Wichita, KS 2024 Recruit: No known offers at this time

Wide Receiver (2):

Victor Jones – Orlando, FL (Nebraska commit) (Official visit to Nebraska – September) * Next Opponent: (Home) Apopka Wekiva HS (non-district) - August 27th, 7:00 PM Grant Page – Boulder, CO (Nebraska commit) (Spring Game visitor) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11) * Next Opponent: (Home) Boulder HS (non-league) - August 27th, 5:30 PM ================================================================== WR thoughts – In a scrimmage last weekend Jones hauled in two touchdown receptions. Jones and Page gobbled up the two spots in the class. Jones is talking about taking his official visit to Nebraska in September.

================================================================== Early Look Future WR Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Shelton Sampson - Baton Rouge, LA (Spring Game visitor) 2024 Recruit: Davevonn Hall - Bellevue, NE (Friday Night Lights camp)

Tight End (1):

Chase Androff – Lakeville, MN (Nebraska commit) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 4) * Next Opponent: (Away) Cottage Grove Park HS (non-conference) - September 2, 7:00 PM ================================================================== TE thoughts – Huskers were in on a number of TEs and ended up canceling official visits with multiple TE recruits once Androff committed.

================================================================== Early Look TE Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Ben Brahmer - Pierce, NE (Nebraska commit) (Spring Game visitor) (Friday Night Lights camp) 2024 Recruit: No known offers at this time

Offensive Line (1-2):

(OG/OT) Valen Erickson – Chicago, IL (Nebraska commit) (Spring Game visitor) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 4) * Next Opponent: (Home) Chicago Mt. Carmel HS (non-conference) - August 27, 7:30 PM ================================================================== OL thoughts – Feeling a little more confident here that Nebraska will only take up to two offensive linemen in the 2022 class. There has been a change of 2-3 to 1-2 here. If Nebraska determines that there won't be another offensive lineman in the class it could make sense for Nebraska to take four defensive backs potentially.

Early Look OL Future Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Gunnar Gottula - Lincoln, NE (Nebraska commit) (Spring Game visitor) (Friday Night Lights camp), Cayden Green - Lee's Summit, MO (Spring practice visitor) and Kadyn Proctor - Pleasant Hill, IA 2024 Recruit: No known offers at this time