2022 HuskerOnline Big Board - Offense (8/10)

OL thoughts – Huskers pick up a commit here since the last time the Big Board was published on the offensive side of the ball. Erickson commits to Nebraska over Cincinnati and Missouri, but was also getting interest from schools like Ohio State and Oklahoma up to the very end of his recruiting process. Erickson has been active on social media trying to recruit for the Huskers already. Jake Maikkula drops off of the board with a commitment to Stanford and John Pastore picked Kansas State on Monday. Lots of questions here for Nebraska on who they can get to go along with Erickson.

Summary - Nebraska gains an offensive lineman but the other two offensive line recruits make decisions to commit to other schools. That's a tough trade even if you did get what seemed to be your top remaining offensive lineman (Ashton Craig was the likely top guy). The question is now what is Nebraska doing at the offensive line positions in the 2022 class? Does Nebraska just take Erickson? Are they hopeful that they can start out the season or do better than people are suggesting to try and get back in the picture with other recruits? If so, then who?

Quite honestly, this spot is in a little bit of a trouble, unless some unknown names emerge during the season. It seemingly had the most space in the class (at least two and more than likely an ability to take three commits) and with one in the boat there isn't another recruit on the offer list that seems like Nebraska can get. Consider that NU only had three recruits take an official visit in June, one of which was Erickson, and the other two are off the board, committed to other schools (Craig and Maikkula). What was also don't know is if Pastore ever had a committable offer? 1

To go along with what I said in my Three and Out last week titled "Is Nebraska getting ready to bet on themselves?" the Huskers seem to be tapping the recruiting brakes a little. Erickson took a load off this class by helping Nebraska get on the board with an offensive line commit. I don't expect the Huskers to make a lot of new offers. I would expect them to revisit their offer list at some point in September and also see if any new recruits come up after their first few games of the season.