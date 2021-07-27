2022 HuskerOnline Big Board - Offense (7/27)

Each week HuskerOnline is going to bring you a look on a side of the football with their latest Big Board. This week we bring you the offensive board as the Huskers work their way through official visitors, summer campers, unofficial visitors and recruits coming in for private, individual workouts heading into fall camp and the start of the season.

2022 RB commit Ashton Hayes

Quarterback (1):

Richard Torres – San Antonio, TX (Nebraska commit) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 4) ================================================================== QB thoughts – No changes here. Torres is QB1 for the 2022 class.

================================================================== Early Look Future QB Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Reese Mooney - Denham Springs, LA (Spring Game visitor) 2024 Recruit: Dylan Raiola - Burleson, TX (Friday Night Lights camp)

Running Back (1):

Ashton Hayes – Reno, NV (Nebraska commit) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11) ================================================================== RB thoughts – No changes here. There was one spot in the 2022 class and Hayes took advantage.

================================================================== Early Look Future RB Big Board: 2023 Recruit: John Randle Jr. - Wichita, KS 2024 Recruit: No known offers at this time

Wide Receiver (2):

Victor Jones – Orlando, FL (Nebraska commit) (Official visit to Nebraska – September) Grant Page – Boulder, CO (Nebraska commit) (Spring Game visitor) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11) ================================================================== WR thoughts – Maybe the two positions most impacted by such a small class in 2022 will go down as running back and wide receiver. Nebraska seemed to turn away players at those two spots.

================================================================== Early Look Future WR Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Shelton Sampson - Baton Rouge, LA (Spring Game visitor) 2024 Recruit: Davevonn Hall - Bellevue, NE (Friday Night Lights camp)

Tight End (1):

Chase Androff – Lakeville, MN (Nebraska commit) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 4) ================================================================== TE thoughts – Like RB and WR the Huskers were turning away some guys at the end. You have to really like the TE room now and with pending additions of Androff and Ben Brahmer (2023).

================================================================== Early Look TE Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Ben Brahmer - Pierce, NE (Nebraska commit) (Spring Game visitor) (Friday Night Lights camp) 2024 Recruit: No known offers at this time

Offensive Line (2-3):

1. (OC) John Pastore – Erie, CO (Individual Workout – June 4) (Nebraska camp – June 19) 2. (OG/OT) Valen Erickson – Chicago, IL (Spring Game visitor) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 4) 3. (OC/OG/OT) Jake Maikkula – Highlands Ranch, CO (Spring Game visitor) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 21) ================================================================== OL thoughts – The only position that could move on the offensive side of the football is on the line. There isn't much to talk about it here but it's worth noting that Erickson will be on campus this Thursday and Friday. He has things narrowed down to Cincinnati, Nebraska and Missouri with contact still coming from Oklahoma and Ohio State. Don't look for Erickson to make a commitment at the end of the week. He is planning on taking official visits this fall.

Early Look OL Future Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Gunnar Gottula - Lincoln, NE (Nebraska commit) (Spring Game visitor) (Friday Night Lights camp), Cayden Green - Lee's Summit, MO (Spring practice visitor) and Kadyn Proctor - Pleasant Hill, IA 2024 Recruit: No known offers at this time