2022 HuskerOnline Big Board - Defense (8/3)

Each week HuskerOnline is going to bring you a look at a side of the football with our latest Big Board. This week's updated view breaks down everything we've learned from June 1st as we look at Nebraska's defensive board.

2022 ILB commit Ernest Hausmann

Defensive Tackle (0-1):

1. Domonique Orange – Kansas City, MO 2. Kenneth Grant – Merrillville, IN

Thoughts on the DT board: It's not looking good for the Huskers to get either Orange or Grant. Orange recently visited KU and he did say that he's planning on setting up some official visits. It will be interesting if Nebraska makes a push at Orange later this Fall. ================================================================= Early Look DT Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Edric Hill - Kansas City, MO, Francis Mauigoa - Bradenton, FL and David Borchers - Eldridge, IA (Spring Game visitor) 2024 Recruit: Omar White - Leesburg, GA

Defensive End (1-2):

**NEBRASKA COMMIT** Hayden Schwartz – Jacksonville, FL (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11)

Thoughts on the DE board: The Huskers landed Schwartz and it seems more and more like Nebraska could be done at the position. Jalen Klemm worked out in Lincoln but has been quiet since. He's not posted anything about an official offer from Nebraska. Chase Kennedy picked up a late offer this summer from Nebraska. He's not posted anything about any official offers. Zykeius Strong has been difficult to reach and he's not posted anything since June. JUCO didn't make great sense here so I am assuming he was always a fallback plan in the first place. ================================================================= Early Look DE Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Maverick Noonan - Elkhorn, NE, Andrew DePaepae - Pleasant Valley, IA and Kennedy McDowell - Frisco, TX 2024 Recruit: Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith - Windsor, CT

Inside Linebacker (1):

**NEBRASKA COMMIT** Ernest Hausmann – Columbus, NE (Official visit to Nebraska – June 21)

Thoughts on the ILB board: This part of the class has been done since Hausmann jumped in. Tyler Martin could count here depending on the inside/outside role that Nebraska is talking to him about. ================================================================= Early Look ILB Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Semaj Bridgeman - Warminster, PA and Liona Lefau - Kahuku, HI 2024 Recruit: No known offers

Outside Linebacker (1-2):

**NEBRASKA COMMIT** Jake Appleget – Lincoln, NE (Spring Game visitor) (Individual workout – June 1) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 18) 1. Tyler Martin – Cambridge, MA (Unofficial visit in April) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11)

Thoughts on the OLB board: As stated before this position is done but Martin is a wildcard. The Huskers seem to be looking for a way to get him into the class still. There could be some ways to do that if a player leaves the outside linebacker position that is currently on the roster and part of the 85. ================================================================= Early Look OLB Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Teitum Tuioti - Lincoln, NE (Spring Game visitor) and Asa Newsom - Waverly, IA (Friday Night Lights) 2024 Recruit: No known offers

Cornerback (1):

1. Avery Powell – Jersey City, NJ (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11) 2. London Hall - Clearwater, FL 3. Quantaves Gaskins - Hapeville, GA Thoughts on the CB board: Some changes here but not at the top. We have seen Nebraska make some new offers though, trying to possibly light a fire under their top targets to possibly make a decision. Gaskins picked up an offer at the Florida State mega camp and a new name is Hall. Hall sent out an official offer graphic earlier and he's listed as an athlete but seems to be a cornerback. He has some length though and could be that versatile type of athlete that Nebraska wanted when they were after James Monds III. Gaskins has an official visit set up to see Lincoln in September and we will be catching up with Hall soon. This position, or at least the names on it, may still be "1-2" as opposed to just "1" spot. A guy like Hall could also play safety. ================================================================= Early Look CB Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Cole Martin - Chandler, AZ and Jacobe Johnson - Mustang, OK 2024 Recruit: Mario Buford - DeSoto, TX

Safety (1-2):

1. Markeith Williams – Orlando, FL (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11) 2. Nathan Vail – Kennesaw, GA (Official visit to Nebraska – June 18) 3. Malik Spencer - Buford, GA (Michigan State commitment)

Thoughts on the S board: More updates here. Williams seemed to have a commitment date set and then pushed it back for unknown reasons. Vail is not interested in making a commitment before making more visits according to a recent conversation I have had with him. But then there is Spencer. Spencer sent out an official offer graphic from Nebraska which seems to indicate some interest in the Huskers. I have not been able to reach him yet but I am putting him here until I can eliminate him. ================================================================= Early Look S Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Watts McBride - Cedar Rapids, IA (Friday Night Lights) 2024 Recruit: No known offers

Athlete:

1. Jaden Mangham – Birmingham, MI (Official visit to Nebraska – June 25) 2. Matthew James - Boca Raton, FL Dropped Off: Jahsiah Galvan – West Liberty, IA (Individual workout – June 18)

Thoughts on the ATH board: Mangham posted an official offer graphic from Nebraska and had to bump back his commitment plans based on some personal issues that he and his family were going through. While Nebraska is clearly still interested it's been thrown around here on RSS that Mangham would have been a better fit on offense than defense. There is an addition of James because he has shared an official offer graphic and while Rivals has him listed as a wide receiver it seems more possible that he is a secondary recruit for Nebraska. There is a need to get some current information on James to be sure. I have taken Galvan off. He told HOL he's not heard from Nebraska since his June workout date. I am going to keep the names of Vince Genatone and Carson Hegerle here because they both seem like players that would have offers in other years and both are likely defensive prospects. I have added Mota to the 2023 list. He could play offense or defense in college. ================================================================= Early Look ATH Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Cedric Baxter - Orlando, FL and Alex Mota - Marion, IA 2024 Recruit: Ryan Pellum - Long Beach, CA

Summary: