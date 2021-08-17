2022 HuskerOnline Big Board - Defense (8/17)

Each week HuskerOnline is going to bring you a look at a side of the football with our latest Big Board. This week's updated view breaks down everything we've learned from June 1st as we look at Nebraska's defensive board.

2023 OLB recruit Maverick Noonan

Defensive Tackle (0-1):

1. Domonique Orange – Kansas City, MO 2. Kenneth Grant – Merrillville, IN Thoughts on the DT board: There was a Nebraska mention with Grant this past week but things are just not looking good on the DT front for this class. What's more, there may only be one position in play on both sides of the football to finish out the class. ================================================================= Early Look DT Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Edric Hill - Kansas City, MO, Francis Mauigoa - Bradenton, FL and David Borchers - Eldridge, IA (Spring Game visitor) 2024 Recruit: Omar White - Leesburg, GA

Defensive End (1-2):

**NEBRASKA COMMIT** Hayden Schwartz – Jacksonville, FL (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11)

Thoughts on the DE board: It's more than likely that Schwartz has the one and only DE spot in the 2022 class for Nebraska. Small adjustment to the 2023 board (Noonan to OLB). ================================================================= Early Look DE Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Maverick Noonan - Elkhorn, NE, Andrew DePaepae - Pleasant Valley, IA and Kennedy McDowell - Frisco, TX 2024 Recruit: Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith - Windsor, CT

Inside Linebacker (1):

**NEBRASKA COMMIT** Ernest Hausmann – Columbus, NE (Official visit to Nebraska – June 21)

Thoughts on the ILB board: Only name that will continue to be thrown around here is Tyler Martin. Could Martin end up with a spot in this class? Odds are right now he won't. But things could change quickly based on how fall camp/early part of the season goes. ================================================================= Early Look ILB Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Semaj Bridgeman - Warminster, PA and Liona Lefau - Kahuku, HI 2024 Recruit: No known offers

Outside Linebacker (1):

**NEBRASKA COMMIT** Jake Appleget – Lincoln, NE (Spring Game visitor) (Individual workout – June 1) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 18) 1. Tyler Martin – Cambridge, MA (Unofficial visit in April) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11)

Thoughts on the OLB board: I am leaving Martin up here because there still could come a point that Nebraska decides that value comes before a need if they can't get the right guy at either OL or DB. Martin could play either OLB or ILB for the Huskers. Noonan heard from Nebraska staff that he is an OLB recruit. The Huskers could have a nice, local haul at OLB in the 2023 class (each with ties back to the school!). ================================================================= Early Look OLB Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Teitum Tuioti - Lincoln, NE (multiple visits), Maverick Noonan - Elkhorn, NE (multiple visits) and Asa Newsom - Waverly, IA (Friday Night Lights) 2024 Recruit: No known offers

Cornerback (2):

1. Avery Powell – Jersey City, NJ (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11) 2. Quantaves Gaskins - Hapeville, GA Thoughts on the CB board: Powell has officially visited Nebraska and Gaskins will visit in September. I have moved Hall over to the safety board. I expect Nebraska to be in evaluation mode in mid September trying to see if there are any CBs that have emerged late or trying to work the phones to get back in on CBs they couldn't get on campus this summer. ================================================================= Early Look CB Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Cole Martin - Chandler, AZ and Jacobe Johnson - Mustang, OK 2024 Recruit: Mario Buford - DeSoto, TX

Safety (2):

1. London Hall - Clearwater, FL (Official visit to Nebraska - October 1) 2. Nathan Vail – Kennesaw, GA (Official visit to Nebraska – June 18) 3. Malik Spencer - Buford, GA (Michigan State commitment) 4. Matthew James - Boca Raton, FL Thoughts on the S board: Markeith Williams is off the board and staying "at home" in Miami. Vail has announced an 8/21 commitment date and there are some things that I think could be positives for Nebraska. First off, I could see Nebraska telling Vail either you're in or you're out because not much into September the Huskers are going to be scouring the country for new names if they can't get two or more guys in the boat from this list. Still no word on Spencer and if he is considering taking official visits or not. I am putting James here even though Nebraska likes him at either safety or cornerback. I think that he makes the most sense at safety. I am also eliminating the athlete board. The size of this class simply doesn't allow Nebraska to take a wild card. The recruits seem more of less slotted into a position or two like some of the DBs. ================================================================= Early Look S Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Watts McBride - Cedar Rapids, IA (Friday Night Lights) 2024 Recruit: No known offers

Summary: