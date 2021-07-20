2022 HuskerOnline Big Board - Defense (7/20)

Each week HuskerOnline is going to bring you a look at a side of the football with our latest Big Board. This week's updated view breaks down everything we've learned from June 1st as we look at Nebraska's defensive board.

2022 DE commit Hayden Schwartz

Defensive Tackle (0-1):

1. Domonique Orange – Kansas City, MO 2. Kenneth Grant – Merrillville, IN

Thoughts on the DT board: Not a lot to update here except that it's looking even more unlikely that Nebraska ends up with either Orange or Grant. Orange said in a recent update that he would was considering a trip to Nebraska this summer. Grant on the other hand has a top three and the Huskers are not in it. ================================================================= Early Look DT Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Edric Hill - Kansas City, MO, Francis Mauigoa - Bradenton, FL and David Borchers - Eldridge, IA (Spring Game visitor) 2024 Recruit: Omar White - Leesburg, GA

Defensive End (1-2):

**NEBRASKA COMMIT** Hayden Schwartz – Jacksonville, FL (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11)

Thoughts on the DE board: Nebraska gets on the board with a defensive recruit at a position other than linebacker. Schwartz commits to Nebraska and has a lot of upside playing for the Blackshirts. The bad news? Jalen Marshall commits to Missouri. Chase Carter has a top two and Nebraska isn't in it. Jalen Klemm took an individual workout at Nebraska and has been unreachable since the workout. Chase Kennedy is a name to watch after picking up an offer in June. JUCO could be a route and the Huskers have offered Zykeius Strong as well. ================================================================= Early Look DE Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Maverick Noonan - Elkhorn, NE, Andrew DePaepae - Pleasant Valley, IA and Kennedy McDowell - Frisco, TX 2024 Recruit: Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith - Windsor, CT

Inside Linebacker (1):

**NEBRASKA COMMIT** Ernest Hausmann – Columbus, NE (Official visit to Nebraska – June 21)

Thoughts on the ILB board: Still calling this position done unless Tyler Martin joins the class. Martin will really bring the number of inside linebackers to the class to "1.5" because he will be split between inside and outside.

================================================================= Early Look ILB Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Semaj Bridgeman - Warminster, PA and Liona Lefau - Kahuku, HI 2024 Recruit: No known offers

Outside Linebacker (1-2):

**NEBRASKA COMMIT** Jake Appleget – Lincoln, NE (Spring Game visitor) (Individual workout – June 1) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 18) 1. Tyler Martin – Cambridge, MA (Unofficial visit in April) (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11)

Thoughts on the OLB board: This position is basically done but Martin could still get a spot and what a wild year for the Huskers to have to "slow down" on taking a four-star linebacker. I am not sure when we will know exactly about Martin getting a spot in the class. I assume that there will be some strong indicators for Nebraska to see if Martin is needed during fall camp and a player or two could walk away once they see where they are on the depth chart. ================================================================= Early Look OLB Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Teitum Tuioti - Lincoln, NE (Spring Game visitor) and Asa Newsom - Waverly, IA (Friday Night Lights) 2024 Recruit: No known offers

Cornerback (1):

1. Avery Powell – Jersey City, NJ (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11)

Thoughts on the CB board: This spot takes a huge hit as James Monds III commits to Indiana. The Huskers did host Powell a week earlier than Monds. Powell doesn't have the versatility to play as many spots in the secondary though it seems. Keep an eye out on Quantaves Gaskins. Gaskins has that length that Monds had. ================================================================= Early Look CB Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Cole Martin - Chandler, AZ and Jacobe Johnson - Mustang, OK 2024 Recruit: Mario Buford - DeSoto, TX

Safety (1-2):

1. Markeith Williams – Orlando, FL (Official visit to Nebraska – June 11) 2. Nathan Vail – Kennesaw, GA (Official visit to Nebraska – June 18)

Thoughts on the S board: Not a lot of movement here. The latest on Williams is that he will be committing on August 1st and the Huskers are in his top four. I am not sure he's a take for the Buckeyes right now because of where they are at with a number of other safeties on their board (nice problem to have!). Georgia Tech has been doing their best to keep players like Vail home but clearly, the Nebraska visit showed him something. He's on the record saying that the Nebraska visit was better. Williams could play a few spots in the secondary, but Vail is a little more limited to a safety that can also play in the box. ================================================================= Early Look S Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Watts McBride - Cedar Rapids, IA (Friday Night Lights) 2024 Recruit: No known offers

Athlete:

1. Jaden Mangham – Birmingham, MI (Official visit to Nebraska – June 25) 2. Jahsiah Galvan – West Liberty, IA (Individual workout – June 18)

Thoughts on the ATH board: Mangham is still No. 1 here for the athletes but I am not sure he is a take on the defensive side of the ball. I think that if Nebraska had a spot still at wide receiver that they would take Mangham now. Galvan worked out for Nebraska in June and came to Lincoln with an offer already. Things are going to get interesting here as guys like Vince Genatone who could play a variety of positions or a Carson Hegerle who had some similar testing numbers to Genatone. ================================================================= Early Look ATH Big Board: 2023 Recruit: Cedric Baxter - Orlando, FL 2024 Recruit: Ryan Pellum - Long Beach, CA

Summary: