HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Blaise Keita hauled in an offensive rebound and followed with an easy jump-hook to put Coffeyville (Kan.) up by 20 over Southwest Tennessee CC midway through the second half. Southwest Tennessee called a timeout, and one of its players gave an interesting – if not a bit hyperbolic – evaluation of Coffeyville’s 6-foot-10, 235-pound freshman center. “Man, Blaise is tougher than Shaq in there,” the player said told his coach.

A productive freshman season in junior college has 2022 Nebraska commit Blaise Keita on track to hit the ground running with the Huskers. (Robin Washut)

Keita’s final stat line was modest in the Ravens’ dominating 89-62 win over SWTCC in the first round of the 2021 NJCAA men’s basketball championship on Monday. The 2022 Nebraska commit finished with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting and a team-high nine rebounds in 19 minutes. But after playing just eight minutes in the first half, Keita dominated the paint on both ends of the floor in the second half. Starting all 26 games that he played for Coffeyville this season, the former Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Academy product averaged 9.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. That was good enough to earn Kansas Jayhawk Community College Freshman of the Year honors. Ravens head coach Jay Hirkelman said Keita’s presence in the post gave his team a distinct advantage all season, and that edge would only continue to grow as the Mali native further developed his game. “He gives us a really good inside presence,” Hirkelman said. “A guy that we can throw the ball to, and there’s a good percentage that it’s going to go in. We’ve got some guys that can shoot it, and so when those guys are knocking down the shots, it’s hard to play him one-on-one in the post… “The other thing that does really well is rebound. He guards well; he moves his feet well for a big guy. He’s going to keep getting better; he’s going to get stronger this next year, he’s going to continue working on his offensive game. I’m happy as heck, and he’s going to keep getting better and better.”