2022 guard Jamarques Lawrence calls NU visit 'an amazing experience'

After picking up a Nebraska offer toward the end of the summer, the Huskers were immediately an intriguing option for 2022 guard Jamarques Lawrence because of his connection with NU freshman and former Plainfield (N.J.) Roselle Catholic teammate C.J. Wilcher. When he found out he could take an official visit to Lincoln on the same weekend as his current high school teammate and fellow Nebraska recruit, 2023 five-star Simeon Wilcher; the trip was an immediate no-brainer.

2022 Plainfield (N.J.) Roselle Catholic guard Jamarques Lawrence has close connections to Nebraska with freshman C.J. Wilcher and 2023 recruit Simeon Wilcher. (Robin Washut)

Lawrence and Wilcher made their way to campus on Oct. 1-3, where they took in the Huskers’ “Opening Night” preseason event and then the home football win over Northwestern. With familiar faces by his side, Lawrence said the visit was one that he wouldn’t soon forget. “It was an amazing experience,” Lawrence said. “That’s definitely the best visit, especially with (Simeon). We can’t stop talking about it and how unique it was. It was great… “I’d say the biggest thing was just the fans out there. I really felt the love out there.”

The official visit was so good that the 6-foot-4 senior cut down his list of schools to Nebraska and Wake Forest just three days later. Lawrence took an official to Wake Forest the weekend before his trip to Lincoln on Sept. 24-26. He said the Huskers and Demon Deacons had been recruiting him the hardest over the past few months, and the relationships he’d built with both coaching staffs made it easy for him to narrow down his final two. “With Nebraska and Wake Forest, I’ve built great relationships with them, and they were the two schools that recruited me the hardest this summer,” Lawrence said. Head coach Fred Hoiberg and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih have had ample opportunities to see Lawrence play, as they were most recently out to watch him and Simeon Wilcher workout on Sept. 12. Averaging around 13 points and two assists while shooting roughly 40 percent from 3-point range in 15 games at Roselle last season, Lawrence said his skill set checked many boxes of what NU wanted. “People know me as a high-level shooter, and that’s a big part of being in that system,” Lawrence said. ‘The way I play defense and facilitate the ball, (Hoiberg) said I’d sit great into their system.” He and the younger Wilcher may have traveled to Nebraska together for their official visits, but Lawrence said there was no plan for a package deal with them at the college level. “Nah, me and Sim, we haven’t talked about doing that,” Lawrence said.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pMYXdyZW5jZTEw Xz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASkxhd3JlbmNlMTBfPC9hPiA8YnI+ QWRpZGFzIENoYW1waW9uc2hpcHMgVGFwZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ZSmF5aGF3a3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5Z SmF5aGF3a3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmNf YmFza2V0YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcmNfYmFza2V0YmFs bDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2I2ZGVlSG1iQTkiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iNmRlZUhtYkE5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IDQwMiBWaXN1 YWxzIChANDAydmlzdWFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS80MDJ2aXN1YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDIxMTEyNDYyNDU2Mjc5MDQwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==