2022 California DL Brodie Tagaloa will visit Nebraska this weekend

Concord (Calf.) De La Salle defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa confirmed to HuskerOnline he will be in Lincoln on Thursday for an official visit. Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was in the Bay Area on Monday night conducting an in-home visit with Tagaloa and his family going over his upcoming visit.

Nebraska's recruiting approach with its defensive line in 2022 has been very selective. The Big Red only has one spot slotted for a defensive lineman, and it appears they have their sights set on a target.

"Nebraska was my first offer back in May," Tagaloa said. "They have been on me since the very beginning. This will be my first visit and I'm excited about it."

Tagaloa said he will come to NU this weekend with both of his parents and two of his other siblings.

"Coach Tuioti has kept in touch with me this entire process," Tagaloa said. "I did not take any other visits during the season and Nebraska is my only one scheduled in December."

Could a commitment be coming for Tagaloa this weekend?

"I don't want to say too much right now," he said. "I just want to get there and see the lifestyle there and enjoy my time there with my family."

Playing for a Polynesian coach though is something very important to Tagaloa.

"That does matter to me," Tagaloa said. "(Tuitoi) knows the type of family we come from and we share a lot of the same faith. That was a big plus in my whole recruitment process with him and Nebraska."

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Tagaloa is being recruited by the Huskers to play defensive end.

Both Cal and Washington State continue to recruit Tagaloa as well. He will sign in December, and as of now, he does not have any other visit plans.

"I'm excited to get up there and see what it's all about," Tagaloa said.